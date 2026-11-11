Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan charged in Broadway incident ESPN analyst reportedly ran over feet of two pedestrians, then drove away from scene John Glennon John Glennon Author twitter Author email Nov 11, 2026 Nov 11, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link ESPN NFL analyst and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan on Wednesday surrendered to Metro Nashville Police on six outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Adam Schefter and Rex Ryan attend the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco on Feb. 7, 2026, in San Francisco. Photo: Getty Images/Cindy Ord Ryan reportedly struck two pedestrians with his pickup truck, causing minor injuries, before midnight Nov. 5 at the downtown intersection of Fourth Avenue and Broadway, per police. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm#J2?[ H9@ >@G65 E@ E96 }2D9G:==6 2C62 :? 23@FE a_`c[ 92D 366? 492C865 H:E9 EH@ 4@F?ED @7 =62G:?8 E96 D46?6 @7 2? 244:56?E[ EH@ 4@F?ED @7 72:=FC6 E@ 8:G6 :?7@C>2E:@?^C6?56C 2:5[ 2?5 EH@ 4@F?ED @7 72:=FC6 E@ @36J 2 EC277:4 4@?EC@= D:8?2=]k^AmkAmp ;F5:4:2= 4@>>:DD:@?6C D6E #J2?’D 3@?5 2E Se[___]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ A@=:46[ E96 A656DEC:2?D H6C6 4C@DD:?8 qC@25H2J G:2 2 H2=< D:8? H96? E96 A:4<FA ECF4< EFC?65 C:89E @?E@ E96 DEC66E 7C@> u@FCE9 pG6?F6[ CF??:?8 @G6C 3@E9 G:4E:>D’ 766E 2?5 >2<:?8 4@?E24E H:E9 @?6 @7 E96 :?5:G:5F2=’D =68D]k^AmkAm%96 A656DEC:2?D D2:5 E96 G69:4=6 <6AE >@G:?8[ 3FE DE@AA65 7@C E96 C65 =:89E 2E qC@25H2J 2?5 #6AC6D6?E2E:G6 y@9? {6H:D (2J Wu:7E9 pG6?F6X[ H:E9 E96 A656DEC:2?D H2G:?8 5@H? #J2?]k^AmkAm%96 A656DEC:2?D D2:5 #J2? DE6AA65 @FE @7 E96 ECF4< E@ 2C8F6 H:E9 E96>[ C6EFC?65 E@ 9:D G69:4=6 2?5 5C@G6 2H2J] %96J E@@< A:4EFC6D @7 E96 ECF4<’D =:46?D6 A=2E6 WC68:DE6C65 E@ #J2?X 2?5 E96 5C:G6C]k^AmkAm%96 eb\J62C\@=5 #J2? :D D4965F=65 E@ 2AA62C :? 4@FCE s64] `g 2E gib_ 2]>] r%[ 244@C5:?8 E@ k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^7@Ic_]4@>^?6HD^?2E:@?2=\2?5\H@C=5\?6HD^7@C>6C\?7=\4@249\C6I\CJ2?\492C865\H:E9\DEC:<:?8\A656DEC:2?D\H:E9\ECF4<^Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmkDEC@?8m>F=E:A=6 C6A@CEDk^DEC@?8mk^2m]k^AmkAm#J2? 92D D6CG65 2D 2? t$!} 7@@E32== 2?2=JDE D:?46 a_`f[ 2AA62C:?8 @? $F?52J }u{ r@F?E5@H?[ v6E &A[ $A@CEDr6?E6C[ t$!} #25:@ 2?5 @E96C A=2E7@C>D]k^AmkAmx? 2 DE2E6>6?E E@ uC@?E ~77:46 $A@CED 4@?46C?:?8 E96 :?4:56?E[ t$!} D2:5[ “(6 2C6 2H2C6 2?5 :? E@F49 H:E9 #6I]”k^AmkAm#J2? :D E96 D@? @7 qF55J #J2?[ H9@ D6CG65 2D 5676?D:G6 4@@C5:?2E@C 7@C E96 r9:428@ q62CD E62> E92E H@? E96 $FA6C q@H= 7@==@H:?8 E96 `hgd D62D@?]k^AmkAm#6I #J2? 4@24965 E96 }6H *@C< y6ED 7@C D:I J62CD Wa__h\`cX[ AC@5F4:?8 2 ce\d_ >2C< H9:=6 8F:5:?8 E96 E62> E@ E96 pur r92>A:@?D9:A :? a__h 2?5 a_`_]k^AmkAmw6 4@24965 qF772=@ 7@C EH@ J62CD Wa_`d\`eX[ =625:?8 E96 q:==D E@ 2 `d\`e C64@C5]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pedestrian Rex Ryan Police Pickup Truck Espn Law Enforcement Hit And Run Crime Broadway (manhattan) Truck John Glennon Author twitter Author email Follow John Glennon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by