ESPN NFL analyst and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan on Wednesday surrendered to Metro Nashville Police on six outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Rex Ryan and Adam Schefter

Adam Schefter and Rex Ryan attend the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco on Feb. 7, 2026, in San Francisco.

Ryan reportedly struck two pedestrians with his pickup truck, causing minor injuries, before midnight Nov. 5 at the downtown intersection of Fourth Avenue and Broadway, per police.