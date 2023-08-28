Less than two weeks before the regular season begins, the Titans find themselves in a familiar spot: in search of a kicker.
The Titans began trimming their roster down from 90 to 53 on Sunday, and one of the six early cuts was kicker Michael Badgley.
It was a short stint in Nashville for Badgley, who was signed last Tuesday when the Titans cut their previous two kickers — Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff. Badgley failed to take advantage of his opportunity in Friday’s preseason win over New England, as he missed one field-goal attempt out of four (from 39 yards) and hit the upright on another attempt that went in.
“Well, you've got to make them,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. “But I thought he bounced back. ... Disappointed, and I know he would have liked to have that one back. It's unfortunate.”
This was the second time Badgley was cut after a short stint in Nashville, as he was signed by the Titans as an early replacement in 2021 and — after missing a field goal and an extra point in the season opener — was released two days later.
If the Titans searching for a kicker sounds familiar, it should. Since 2019, 15 players have kicked in at least one game (preseason or regular season) for the Titans. Here’s the full list: Badgley, Austin Barnard, Randy Bullock, Sam Ficken, Stephen Gostkowski, Greg Joseph, Josh Lambo, Tucker McCann, Cody Parkey, Cairo Santos, Ryan Santoso, Shudak, Sam Sloman, Ryan Succop and Wolff.
So where do the Titans go from here as the kicking search continues?
One option is Matthew Wright, recently released by the Carolina Panthers, who return their kicker in Eddy Pineiro. Wright has made 40-of-46 field goals over three NFL seasons, including 17-of-22 from 40 yards or more.
There are also a couple kicking competitions that bear watching as the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline of Tuesday approaches.
One is in New England, where 15-year veteran Nick Folk may get released after the Patriots drafted Chad Ryland in the fourth round in April. Folk, 38, connected on 32-of-37 field goals last season, including 13-of-19 from 40-plus yards. He missed three of 35 extra-point attempts.
Another is in New Orleans, where undrafted rookie Blake Grupe is trying to unseat veteran Wil Lutz. Lutz was only 23-of-31 in 2022 for the Saints, however, including eight-of-14 from 40 yards or more.
A third is in San Francisco, where 2023 third-round pick Jake Moody is battling Zane Gonzalez. Both of those kickers were recently injured, however, so the 49ers are looking for another kicker themselves.
Some of the bigger-name veterans who don’t have a contract at present include Mason Crosby, Robbie Gould, Succop and Rodrigo Blankenship.
Who knows? The Titans might even reach back out to Shudak, who made 46 of his first 51 field-goal attempts during training camp.
As for the Titans’ other early cuts on Sunday, they included defensive back L.J. Davis, wide receiver Gavin Holmes, guard Zack Johnson, center James Murray and tight end Justin Rigg.