Starting Aug. 15, interested Titans fans can join a seating waitlist for the future stadium.
The team has released a video of the new stadium and created a website dedicated to information about it.
The waitlist allows those interested in purchasing seats in the new stadium to reserve spots in line to buy tickets when they go on sale. Current PSL and suite holders do not need to join the waitlist, as their priority to purchase seats is already secured.
To join the waitlist, fans will be able to review various categories of seating and place a deposit on the seating type they are most interested in. Deposits are $50 for reserved PSLs, $200 for premier seats and $1,000 for a luxury suite.
The deposit will be directly applied to fans' future purchase, or refunded should they choose not to purchase.
Groundbreaking on the stadium is expected to occur in early- or mid-2024, with an opening anticipated in 2027. Titans games and other major events will continue to operate in the current Nissan Stadium until the new building opens.
The stadium is currently estimated at 1.75 million square feet, with a capacity of approximately 60,000, less than the current Nissan Stadium capacity. It is anticipated to bring in year-round events, with the hope of hosting the Super Bowl, the NCAA Final Four and other national events. It will also continue to host Tennessee State University home football games.
The stadium is expected to cost more than $2 billion, with both the state and Metro Nashville contributing hundreds of millions of dollars toward the project.