An 18-year-old freshman in 2022, Vanderbilt quarterback A.J. Swann gained his experience the hard way.
Two of his six starts came on the road against Southeastern Conference heavyweights Georgia and Alabama, which finished the year ranked No. 1 and No. 4, respectively. Swann also played extensively in a season-ending, blowout loss to Tennessee, which finished the year ranked No. 6.
All things considered, however, Swann put together a successful season, especially considering his age and inexperience. He wound up completing 115-of-198 passes (58.1 percent) for 1,274 yards, throwing 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
The belief now is that the lessons Swann learned as a freshman, combined with a full offseason under coach Clark Lea, should make him a more confident and capable quarterback heading into the 2023 season.
“I feel like I have a much better command of the offense and I fully understand it,” Swann said Sunday following Vanderbilt’s intra-squad scrimmage. “Last year was still learning as I was going. This year, the whole offseason was studying the playbook, telling everybody what they have and communicating with the [offensive line] and receivers.”
Swann made quite an impact in his first college start last season, throwing for 255 yards and four touchdowns in Vandy’s win over Northern Illinois University. He became just the second true freshman in the SEC since 2002 to throw for at least four touchdowns in his first career start.
The 6-foot-3, 228-pound Swann had another particularly impressive start against Ole Miss, when he completed 27-of-38 passes for 281 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 52-28 loss.
Those are the kinds of building-block performances that have Lea optimistic Swann should be even better as a sophomore.
“We enjoyed and appreciated his approach last year, but what’s happened now is that he has ownership over the offense,” Lea said. “So he’s getting out of bad plays into good plays. He’s able to make those decisions pre-snap and post-snap, and so every play, we have a chance. Last year, that had to be a little more controlled through the coach.”
Vanderbilt’s goal of reaching a bowl game for the first time since 2018 will hinge in part on Swann’s ability to lead a more productive passing attack. The Commodores ranked 112th in the nation in passing offense in 2022, averaging 187.3 yards per game.
But the good news for Swann is that Vanderbilt brings back its three most productive wide receivers in Will Sheppard (60 catches, 776 yards, nine touchdowns), Jayden McGowan (44 catches, 453 yards, three touchdowns) and Quincy Skinner (17 catches, 238 yards, two touchdowns).
“We have a good receiving corps and we have good quarterback play and we have good O-line play,” Lea said. “So that’s a good combination to get the ball in the air. I’m glad to see it.”
Two promising freshmen receivers with local ties — Christ Presbyterian Academy’s London Humphreys and Lipscomb Academy’s Junior Sherrill — have been earning good practice reviews as well.
“You can see speed, a lot of speed,” Swann said of Humphreys. “I definitely thought his first week here, I was like, 'He’s a speed guy, not going to be much of a route runner.’ But since he’s been here, he’s been developing routes and getting open, not just on go balls and deep throws, but the short routes, too.”
It’s fair to say Swann and the offense are feeling good about themselves as the Aug. 26 season opener against Hawaii draws closer.
“I think we’re all pretty confident we can go out there and score pretty willingly,” Swann said.