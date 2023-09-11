Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys was named SEC freshman of the week for his performance in Saturday’s 36-20 loss to Wake Forest.
A Nashville native who attended Christ Presbyterian Academy, Humphreys made four catches for a team-high 109 yards and one touchdown.
One of Humphrey’s catches was a 48-yard reception, which set up a touchdown that pulled Vanderbilt within 17-14. Humphreys caught an 18-yard pass in the third quarter and, in the fourth quarter, hauled in a 30-yard reception that trimmed Wake Forest’s lead to 33-20.
“I thought London Humphreys stood out,” Commodores coach Clark Lea said following the game. “[Sophomore wide receiver] Jayden McGowan had another impactful game. London had four targets, four catches for 109 yards. We have the pieces. We [just] have to play forward and not on our heels.”
Humphreys also earned a spot on Pro Football Focus College’s offensive team of the week.
The 6-3, 186-pound Humphreys now has two touchdown catches in his first three games, as he caught a 32-yard score in Vandy’s season-opening win against Hawaii.
Humphreys has six catches for 164 yards and two scores in his three-game career. His total receiving yards lead all SEC freshmen and rank fourth among freshmen across FBS.
Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann said just before the season began that he liked the progress Humphreys was making.
“You can see speed, a lot of speed,” Swann said at the time. “I definitely thought his first week here, I was like, 'He’s a speed guy, not going to be much of a route runner.’ But since he’s been here, he’s been developing routes and getting open, not just on go balls and deep throws, but the short routes, too.”
Vanderbilt (2-1) returns to action Saturday at 6 p.m. at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.