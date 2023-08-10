Vanderbilt wide receiver Will Sheppard took a significant step forward in terms of productivity last season.
The college football world has taken notice.
Sheppard, a 6-foot-3, 198-pound senior, was this week named as one of 50 players on the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the nation’s top receiver.
That recognition comes on top of a second-team, preseason All-Southeastern Conference selection by Phil Steele.
Sheppard, a Mandeville, La., native, caught 60 passes for 776 yards during the 2022 season, averaging 12.9 yards per reception. His nine touchdown catches were second in the SEC, 11th in the FBS.
He caught the game-winning touchdown pass with 32 seconds remaining at Kentucky, giving Vandy its first SEC victory since 2019.
“I think definitely that was my biggest college football moment so far in my career,” Sheppard said during SEC Media Days. “That was a big one for us and a big game.”
Almost all of Sheppard’s numbers last year were notable improvements from 2021, when Sheppard caught 43 passes for 577 yards (13.4-yard average) and four touchdowns.
What might 2023 bring?
“I don’t know if you can put a number on it, but I think for him, it’s just consistency in his play, down in and down out,” Commodores wide receivers coach Alex Bailey said. “He’s going to have to be effective obviously when he gets an opportunity to make a play. But also just, what is his effectiveness when he doesn’t have the ball? How is he affecting the defense when he’s not getting the ball? And the other piece of it is like, how can he bring along our [other wide receivers]? So those are things he’s focused on.”
Sheppard said he sought out more evaluation as he prepared for his senior year, asking scouts to critique and grade his game so that he could turn weaknesses into positives.
Bailey likes what he sees as Vandy’s Aug. 26 season opener against Hawaii approaches.
“I’ve seen progression,” Bailey said. “I think going into fall camp, the challenge was hey, what are the small details? What are the things we can work on for you to get better? I’m starting to see that out there, just the detail in his routes, his mental approach, the way he’s approaching practice every single day. You’re always going to see him make plays and those things. But just the consistency — he’s building on that.”
Sheppard has 1,383 career receiving yards, leaving him just 385 yards shy of moving into Vanderbilt’s top 10.
His decision to remain with the Commodores — even after a freshman season that coincided with previous head coach Derek Mason’s firing — has paid dividends.
“It says a lot about just his investment in this place, him wanting to be here and his belief in what we’re doing,” Bailey said. “When you build that trust … I think he trusts what we’re doing and he trusts me, what I’m asking of him, which allows him to go play on the field.”