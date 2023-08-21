Ever since Ray Davis chose to transfer to Kentucky last December, the obvious question for Vanderbilt’s football team was how it would replace the talented running back in 2023.
Davis did, after all, run for 1,042 yards and five touchdowns last season, topping the 100-yard mark five times and adding 29 pass receptions for 169 yards and three touchdowns.
Tough shoes to fill.
The answer for the Commodores, who open their season this Saturday against Hawaii, may come less in the form of one player and more in the form of a committee.
Vanderbilt running backs coach Jayden Everett revealed as much recently when he was asked which back would be the starter against the Rainbow Warriors.
“That’s a mystery — you will see,” Everett said with a smile. “I feel good about the guys we’ve selected to be our travel-squad guys, to rotate. I like to call it the starting rotation. Just because you take snap one doesn’t mean you’re going to get the most snaps in the game. We’re going to play the hot hand. Whoever’s hot, we’ll just control the game change of pace-wise.”
Commodores coach Clark Lea said he’d like to settle on a rotation of three running backs, allowing each of them enough of an opportunity to get into a rhythm.
Two of those three spots at the start of the season appear likely to go to junior Patrick Smith and sophomore Chase Gillespie. The 5-foot-9, 189-pound Smith is Vanderbilt’s leading returning rusher (56 carries, 151 yards) and the 5-foot-10, 197-pound Gillespie was next up last season (27 carries, 118 yards).
“Change of pace, change of pace,” Everett said. “We have all different types of styles. Chase Gillespie is more of a tackle-to-tackle, more of a bigger-back running style. The other three are more speed guys.”
The final spot in the initial three-man rotation appears likely to go to either of two freshmen from Texas — 5-9, 199-pound Sedrick Alexander or 6-1, 197-pound A.J. Newberry.
Alexander arrived at Vanderbilt in January as an early enrollee, and his progress — especially in pass-blocking — has earned praise from coaches.
Newberry, however, appears to be drawing plenty of buzz. Rated 35th running back in the Class of 2023, per Rivals, Newberry had over 2,000 yards of total offense and scored 24 touchdowns as a high-school senior. He was also a talented sprinter on the track team.
“AJ has come on here in camp,” Lea said. “We see home-run potential in him. You guys have seen that watching practice. He’s hit over 20 miles per hour in pads. I mean, he can run. So, [we’re] giving him time to develop but starting to clear up a picture where you’re going to have three guys that are contributing to win, and over time, we’ll need a fourth.”
How, Everett was asked, has Newberry managed to gain some separation in a crowded room of running backs?
“A.J. is a very self-motivated young man,” Everett said. “He’s been able to come in and he spends countless time on his own, away from the facility, in his books. It means a lot to him. He takes pride. He’s really, really hard on himself. He’s his own worst critic in terms of making mistakes. He tries not to make the same mistake twice.
“That’s what you love about him. He’s a competitor. That’s how he’s been able to separate himself because he’s made the little things very, very important to him. He goes back and writes notes, and he studies those and tries to get better at them the next day.”
Vanderbilt’s backs will run behind a line that returns a great deal of experience from 2022, when the Commodores averaged 160 yards per game on the ground, which ranked 58th out of 131 teams nationally.
“The O-line room is really solid and building from where they were a year ago,” Lea said. “Again, we’ll have to go earn it but I don’t lose sleep at night thinking about whether or not we’re going to run the ball.”