Terrell Williams will get his first opportunity to serve as a head coach on Saturday when the Titans play a preseason game against Chicago.
He hopes it’s not the last.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel will turn over the team’s pre-game, in-game and post-game responsibilities to Williams, who is the team’s assistant head coach-defense and the defensive line coach.
The 49-year-old-Williams has served as a defensive line coach for his entire career — from 1998 to 2011 in the college ranks and from 2012 to present in the NFL. He’s arguably been Vrabel’s best position coach since his hire in 2018, helping shape the talents of high-level players like Jurrell Casey, Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry as well as others like DeMarcus Walker, Teair Tart and Mario Edwards.
But that doesn’t mean Williams is satisfied with coaching just one position. Nor is he of the belief that all head coaching promotions should come from the coordinator ranks.
“Absolutely [I do want to be a head coach],” Williams said. “If I didn’t, then when [Vrabel] asked me to do this, I would have said 'Heck no.' I’d love to be a head coach. I’ve been coaching football for a while, and you have some head coaches that are play-callers. But I believe that just because you’re a play-caller doesn’t mean that you can run a football team. There’s so much more to getting these guys to play.
“The way the world is and the way I’ve always believed that it is, you can’t be a head football coach in this league without being able to connect with the football players. You can call shot plays, run plays, blitzes and all those things. But at the end of the day, this game is still about people, and no matter how good of a play-caller you are, if you can’t get that offensive lineman to block or can’t get that defensive lineman to turn and run to the football, then what are we really doing?”
Williams was highly complimentary of Vrabel’s willingness to think outside the box, surrendering the decision-making responsibilities to an assistant for a full 48 hours — not just for a couple series of plays or for a half.
He said Vrabel finalized the decision about a week ago but that it had been in the making well before that.
“[Vrabel] deserves credit,” Williams said. “He’s very, very, thoughtful. He had this in mind months ago and he told me, 'You can’t get experience being a coordinator without being a coordinator. You can’t get experience being a head coach without being a head coach. So here you go. You’re going to be the head football coach for 48 hours. You’re doing everything the way you want to do it and that’s what we’re going to do.’”
Williams believes more teams will follow similar paths when it comes to allowing assistants increased responsibilities to gain experience.
“I think Mike Vrabel deserves a lot of credit, not just for doing this for me, but around the league, hopefully more coaches will give assistant coaches opportunities to do this,” Williams said. “Because you’ve got all these different programs, but there’s nothing better than actually getting experience. I think he deserves a lot of credit for doing that.”
Williams said his biggest adjustment Saturday will be looking at the game from a broader perspective. Instead of focusing solely on his defensive linemen, he’ll be walking the sideline, communicating with the three coordinators and paying attention to every snap.
But he hardly sounds as if he’s shaking in his shoes over the temporary responsibilities.
“I’ve been through a lot in my life,” Williams said. “It takes a lot to overwhelm me. You just roll with the punches.
“As things come up, you figure it out. That’s why you have good coaches around you. Because you can’t do everything. We’ll figure it out. I’m just excited about the opportunity.”