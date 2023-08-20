Ever since Derrick Henry first hit the 300-carry mark in 2018, the Titans haven’t often felt the need to put the ball in the hands of other running backs during the regular season.
In 2022, for instance, the Titans’ second-most productive back — on the ground — was Hassan Haskins, who carried all of 25 times for 93 yards.
It’s hard to blame the Titans for sticking with what works, as Henry has averaged 312 carries for 1,511 yards over the last four years, with those numbers including the 2021 season when he was limited to just eight games.
But judging from what we’ve seen in training camp and the first two preseason games, the Titans might be a little more willing — and interested — in sharing the backfield load a wee bit more in 2023.
Tyjae Spears and Julius Chestnut each recorded their second straight impressive preseason performance in Saturday’s 24-16 win over Minnesota.
They combined for 155 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns against the Vikings, with Chestnut adding a touchdown reception.
Through two preseason games, Spears, the team’s third-round pick last April, has totaled 13 carries for 89 yards, his 6.8 yards-per-carry average tops in the NFL among backs with at least 10 attempts. Spears is also averaging 5.62 yards after contact, per Pro Football Focus, the top number in the league for any back with at least 10 attempts.
Spears made quite an impression with his footwork Saturday, when he hurdled Minnesota safety Lewis Cine en route to a 33-yard touchdown scamper.
But it was Spears’ ability to keep the ball tucked away safely, even while making the hurdle, that caught the eye of his head coach. Mike Vrabel had warned the previous week that Spears needed to do a better job of keeping the ball secured when running in space.
“There’s a really cool picture of him jumping over the safety and the ball is exactly where [running backs coach Justin Outten and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly] and the Titans need it to be,” Vrabel said. “Which is great. Being able to make those moves … we talked about the stiff arm last week where the ball was there.
“Tyjae is a coachable kid, wants to do it right. That was a really cool play. But most importantly, him leaping over the guy and the ball not being away from his body was probably the most impressive.”
Chestnut, a year removed from making the Titans’ roster as an undrafted free agent out of Sacred Heart University, is having another strong preseason.
Through two preseason games, Chestnut’s 144 rushing yards (on 20 carries) rank second in the NFL, and his 7.2 yards per carry average ranks third among backs with at least 10 attempts. He leads the league with 89 yards after contact, per Pro Football Focus.
His highlights against the Vikings included a 55-yard scamper — not too shabby for a 5-11, 228-pound man — as well as a one-yard touchdown reception of a crisply thrown out route from Malik Willis.
“I think he’s got good quickness for a bigger guy,” Vrabel said. “He’s got quick feet, got a good little jump cut, cool little vision on that touchdown that started out [as an off-tackle run]. The [middle linebacker] jumped out there, and he burst it through [the inside] and scored a cool, little touchdown. He’s just been a reliable runner for us.”
Chestnut, whose mother attended Saturday’s game, was a team captain for the contest and also played 10 special-teams snaps, further evidence of his value to the Titans.
“We talked about him being able to continue to catch the football and help, and to find a role on special teams,” Vrabel said. “He’s a worker, probably one of the best finishers on our football team. You guys watch practice … You see [Chestnut] hauling ass down the field when he doesn’t have the ball, making plays without the football.”
The play of Spears and Chestnut, not to mention a nice debut for running back Jacques Patrick on Saturday, makes one wonder about Haskins’ future. A fourth-round pick in 2022, Haskins didn’t play because of injury against Minnesota, and he has an Aug. 30 court date for a felony charge of aggravated assault by strangulation.
Whether Haskins makes the 53-man roster or not, however, it appears the Titans have some tempting backfield options available this season — and need not be quite as reliant on hammering away with Henry.