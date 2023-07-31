There are times, Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis says, that he feels especially dialed in at the start of his work day, times when he really feels the football is coming out of his hand well.
Interestingly enough, Levis did not have that feeling Monday at Ascension St. Thomas Sports Park.
But he could have fooled onlookers.
The Titans’ second round pick threw an unofficial five touchdown passes during red zone drills, including back-to-back-to-back TD tosses to tight end Justin Rigg, wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison and wide receiver Reggie Roberson.
It was a nice confidence builder for Levis after one sub-par practice last week when he overshot a receiver and was intercepted by safety Tyreque Jones.
It was also another step in the right direction for the former Kentucky standout as he battles Malik Willis for a back-up role behind Ryan Tannehill — assuming the Titans wind up keeping three quarterbacks.
“I missed a throw over the middle the other day — it’s like, you don’t think about it [in the moment], but then you end up going back and re-watching it for the dozenth time that night and figuring out, 'Hey, what could I have done better to make that throw not happen the next time?’” Levis said. “And you’re an NFL quarterback. You’re never supposed to miss that throw. Then you come out and you string some good plays together and you regain that confidence. I think that definitely helped me a little bit.”
It's been less than a week since the Titans began training camp, but Levis said he does feel as if he’s already improved in a number of categories — such as coverage recognition, making confident progressions and making accurate reads.
He understands, though, that his first NFL training camp will feature a learning curve.
“One hundred percent, yeah,” Levis said. “You gotta hold yourself to it. And even if you have success, you have to see what you can do better and make it even easier the next time.
“That’s what we look at every day, whether we made the right read on a certain play, [even] when we scored a touchdown. We look at the little things we could have done to make it even better, to make it even more likely we can get a touchdown the next time.”
One common criticism of Levis during his college years — and at times during Titans’ OTAs earlier this year — was that he needed to do a better job varying speeds throwing the football.
There were too many fastballs, not enough touch throws when the situation called for them.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday, however, that he doesn’t want to see Levis go overboard in trying to address the issue.
“When he needs to throw it a little harder, we want him to throw it a little harder,” Vrabel said. “When he needs to layer the football, we want him to layer it, and not just layer it for the sake of layering it.
“There was a play yesterday where he should have ripped and he layered, and TreShaun [Harrison] made a hell of a catch, but I think you kind of have to know when you have to put it on there with some heat and when you need to take a little bit off.”
Vrabel offered some cautious praise for Levis’ red zone work on Monday, noting that when quarterbacks make quick decisions, get rid of the ball quickly and are accurate, things are generally going to go well.
The next test for Levis and Willis comes Tuesday, when the Titans will use more “non-scripted” plays, as opposed to plays quarterbacks know will be run coming into practice.
“I think [Levis and Willis] both have done some really good things, and there are some plays they both would like to have back,” Vrabel said. “One day isn't going to make or break anything, but hopefully we can come back tomorrow without a script and put the ball down and see how they operate and function through the different situations that we give them — see how they lead their unit, whether it's the second group or the third group.
“They'll both have opportunities with each of those groups. I like where both of them are at, nice to have two young guys here that you can develop and work with.”