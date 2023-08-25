Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis will miss his second straight preseason game on Friday, per ESPN.
Levis, a second-round selection and the 33rd overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, also sat out the Titans’ second preseason game last Saturday after sustaining an injury in practice at Minnesota days before the contest.
Levis did not practice Tuesday of this week but appeared to be a full participant Wednesday, wearing a sleeve on his left thigh. He looked comfortable moving and throwing, so it’s likely that sitting Levis out against the Patriots on Friday is simply a precautionary move.
The absence of Levis means second-year quarterback Malik Willis is likely to see the bulk of the action against New England. Willis, a third-round pick in 2022, played all the quarterback snaps except for two against Minnesota. He completed 10-of-17 passes for 85 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception. A couple of Willis’ passes were dropped by tight end Chig Okonkwo. Willis added 11 carries for 91 yards.
It's possible that starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill could see some rare preseason action against New England, as he’s adjusting to the scheme of new offensive coordinator Tim Kelly and an overhauled offensive line.
“I haven't made a final determination, but that's a possibility,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday regarding Tannehill potentially playing.
Assuming Levis does not play against New England, he’ll finish the preseason having played in just one game. The former Kentucky standout was nine-for-14 for 85 yards against Chicago, throwing one interception.
The fact Levis played so little in the preseason almost certainly means the Titans will carry three quarterbacks on the team’s initial 53-man roster.
They’re obviously not going to cut Levis, as he is a high draft pick in his rookie year. But it’s hard to imagine he’s shown enough to bypass Willis and start the season as No. 2 either.