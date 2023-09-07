The Titans’ new-look offense may shock-and-awe us straight out of the gate Sunday in New Orleans.
Ryan Tannehill might fire lasers to DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks on the opening drive.
Derrick Henry might roar through the Superdome like he did twice for Alabama back in the day.
Tyjae Spears might make an early house call in his homecoming contest.
But even if the Titans ring up 30 points in the first half against the Saints, it will be hard to believe the team’s offensive problems have been fully solved until we see what happens over the final two quarters.
That’s how strong the memories are of the Titans’ second-half woes during the 2022 season.
Just how bad did things get?
The Titans averaged a meager 5.5 points per game over 17 second halves last season, the lowest figure in the NFL by more than 1.5 points.
They averaged an almost unimaginable 2.2 points per contest in the fourth quarter, also the lowest tally in the league.
There were plenty of reasons the Titans failed to make the playoffs last season, but the team’s uncharacteristic inability to score points — and hold onto leads — in the fourth quarter ranked among the most significant.
The Titans lost four games when leading after three quarters during the 2022 season, which was twice more than the team had lost in Mike Vrabel’s first four years combined.
Can you guess how many points the Titans scored in the fourth quarter of those four losses last year? That’s right — 0, 0, 0 and 0. Scoring just one touchdown or kicking just one field goal in one of those contests might well have turned the Titans into divisional champs and playoff participants.
Were the troubles as simple as poor play-calling on the part of offensive coordinator Todd Downing, fired at the end of last season? Was it an injury-related lack of roster depth that showed more and more as games wore on? Or was it simply a failure to finish games with the same kind of intensity seen at the start?
Whatever the case, the Titans chose not to spend too much time in the offseason re-living those dark moments of the third and fourth quarters. But it’s clear they know the situation must be remedied under new offensive coordinator Tim Kelly this season.
“We just want to be consistent [as an offense],” Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “We want to go out, be able to start fast, put points up early and play consistent throughout games.
“There’s going to be ebbs and flows throughout games over the course of the season. It’s just a matter of being able to get out of those funks whenever they happen. Every offense, every team, has them at some point. It’s just a matter of acknowledging it and not being satisfied with where it’s at, being able to get something going next drive.”
One of the Titans’ more head-scratching stats from last season is that the team actually scored the 12th-most points in the NFL in first halves, only to wander through the desert of one fruitless second half after another.
Center Aaron Brewer, the only returning starter on the offensive line, echoed his quarterback’s comments about seeking a more consistent performance to cure the second-half woes.
The effort and energy, Brewer explained in very direct language, have to be the same in the final two quarters as in the first two.
“We want to come out there, start fast and finish the same way,” Brewer said. “You don’t want no roller coaster. Of course it’s going to happen from time to time.
“[But] what you want is a smooth transition from first quarter to fourth quarter. We want people giving that same effort. If we’re f---in’ whupping them from the beginning of the game, we want to keep it the same way at the end.”
Seems like a simple, straightforward strategy to follow.