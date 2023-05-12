The Titans’ list of 14 undrafted rookie free agents includes a Nashville native.
One of the players the team agreed to terms with is former Eastern Kentucky safety Matthew Jackson, who played at Hillsboro High under the Burros’ former coach, Craig Clayton.
Jackson posted a team-best 64 tackles in 2016, adding two interceptions — one that he ran back 100 yards for a touchdown. A team captain for Hillsboro that year, Jackson also won the city championship in the long jump and competed in the state tournament.
Jackson was listed as a linebacker at Eastern Kentucky, but at 6-2 and just 215 pounds, he will apparently transition to safety as he attempts to make the Titans roster. In Jackson’s senior season at Eastern Kentucky, he was named to the ASUN All-Conference team after totaling 87 tackles (team high), 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
One of Jackson’s teammates at Eastern Kentucky, defensive end TK McLendon, also signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent.
The Post highlighted McLendon as one of five undrafted free agents of interest heading into this weekend’s minicamp. McLendon reportedly turned down offers from Kansas City, Detroit and the New York Giants in order to sign with the Titans, after totaling 58 tackles, six sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss for the Colonels last season.
One interesting absence from the Titans' class of undrafted free agents is former Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson, who was widely reported to have agreed to terms with the team after draft. It’s unclear what the current status is of Jackson, who caught 73 passes for 1,028 yards (14.1-yard average) and five touchdowns over the last three seasons for the Bulldogs.
Here’s the full list of the 14 Titans undrafted free agents: DT Shakel Brown (Troy); WR Jacob Copeland (Maryland); WR Tre’Shaun Harrison (Oregon State); S Matthew Jackson (Eastern Kentucky); CB Steven Jones (Appalachian State); S Tyreque Jones (Boise State); CB Anthony Kendall (Baldwin Wallace); RB Chuck McClelland (Cincinnati); DE TK McLendon (Eastern Kentucky); OLB Caleb Murphy (Ferris State); T John Ojukwu (Boise State); LB Otis Reese (Mississippi); OLB Thomas Rush (Minnesota); K Trey Wolff (Texas Tech).