The Titans’ first practice following training camp featured the return of three players who hadn’t been on the field in a while.
Wide receiver Treylon Burks, inside linebacker Monty Rice and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz were all participants to some degree on Monday.
There are no official injury reports until next week, in the days leading up to the Titans’ season opener in New Orleans on Sept. 10.
The appearance of Burks, the team’s first-round pick in 2022, is very encouraging news, considering he suffered a reported LCL injury to his left knee in an Aug. 16 practice against the Minnesota Vikings. Those injuries, depending on the severity, can often require anywhere from three to eight weeks for recovery.
But in the portion of Monday’s practice that was open to media, Burks took part in individual drills and was not wearing a brace or wrap on the knee. His potential availability for the season opener would be a huge boost for the Titans’ passing attack, taking some attention away from free-agent signee DeAndre Hopkins.
“Feel great,” Burks said before practice. “Just doing exactly what [Titans trainer Todd Toriscelli] has me doing to get back, be out there with the team.
“[The injury] was kind of frustrating, but I’ve learned not to dwell on the downfall of everything, just keep my head high and keep improving.”
Burks, who drew a lot of praise for his offseason work, said he’s done all he can to keep that momentum going while sitting out the last couple of weeks.
“[I’ve been] going to meetings, lifting weights, conditioning as much as I can,” Burks said. “Being in tune with everything, just making sure I have the little details they give me or the guys around me, just staying locked in.”
Radunz’ return from the physically unable to perform list was also surprising to many, as he’d suffered a torn ACL and underwent surgery for it last December.
“Everybody heals at their own rate,” Radunz said. “This is the next step in the process, what we feel like we need to get going, in order for it to continue on in this process. But yeah, think I’m going at my own pace and I think that pace is going very well.”
Depending on how quickly Radunz takes to ramp up to game shape, he could potentially serve as a solution to the Titans’ issues at right tackle, where Nicholas Petit-Frere is suspended for the first six weeks. Veteran Chris Hubbard is the starter now, backed up by Justin Murray.
The Titans tried Radunz at right tackle during the 2022 offseason, but wound up moving him to guard instead. The 2021 second-round draft pick played left tackle in college at North Dakota State.
“I want to see where he feels before we start making him an option anywhere,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “The first step is just getting him out there.”
Rice, a third-round pick in 2021, was considered a likely starter at inside linebacker next to free-agent signee Azeez Al-Shaair. But after playing just seven defensive snaps in the Titans’ preseason opener, Rice missed the last two preseason contests.
Vrabel recently said Rice was simply “unavailable.”
On Monday, Rice said he has not been injured.
So what’s kept him from practicing and playing?
“Life. Life and God,” Rice said. “That’s the best way to put it.”
Has it been frustrating missing a lot of time?
“You’ve got to charge it to the game,” Rice said. “Like, whatever happens, happens. But you’ve got to charge it to the game and just do what you can with the time that you have.”