The NFL is holding its first supplemental draft since 2019 on Tuesday.
It just so happens that two wide receivers, each with one good year of college production on his resume, will be available.
Does that mean the wide receiver-needy Titans are likely to take a shot at drafting Purdue’s Milton Wright or Jackson State’s Malachi Wideman?
Not necessarily, but it’s not completely out of the question either.
There are at least a couple reasons the Titans would seem unlikely to select either player.
First, the supplemental draft (held for players eligible for the previous NFL Draft who did not declare themselves) has one very significant difference from the regular draft.
In the supplemental draft, bids for players available (only Wright and Wideman this season) are submitted blindly by teams, who indicate the round they would select a player. The team that submits the earliest-round bid for a player is awarded a player, but — and this is a big but — the drafting team also has to forfeit a pick in the same round of the following year’s traditional draft.
Second, both Wideman and Wright have question marks.
The 6-2, 190-pound Wright actually had a strong season in 2021 as a junior at Purdue before he was ruled academically ineligible last year. He earned All-Big 10 honors, catching 57 passes for 732 yards (12.8-yard average) and seven touchdowns.
But Wright did not put up impressive numbers when he worked out for NFL teams last Thursday, per The Athletic. He ran a 4.69 40-yard dash, recorded a vertical jump of just 31 inches and had a three-cone drill time of 7.81 seconds.
Those kinds of figures, as well as others, meant Wright recorded a relative athletic score of just 1.36, on a scale of 0 to 10.
The 6-5, 190-pound Wideman is an intriguing athlete, one who began his college career at the University of Tennessee — catching one pass for 24 yards in 2020 — before transferring to Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders.
In 2021, Wideman caught 34 passes for 540 yards (15.9-yard average), tying for the Southwestern Athletic Conference lead with 12 touchdown receptions. But he was hardly heard from in 2022, playing six games and catching three passes for 49 yards and one touchdown.
There have been some interesting names selected in previous NFL Supplemental Drafts this century, such as former Titans wide receiver Josh Gordon (drafted by Cleveland in 2012), starting NFL safety Jalen Thompson (drafted by Arizona in 2019) and quarterback/wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (drafted by Oakland in 2011).
Going back further, longtime Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar was chosen in the 1985 supplemental draft, middle linebacker Brian Bosworth was picked by Seattle in 1987 and current Titans wide receivers coach Rob Moore was picked by the New York Jets in 1990.
But there have been years where NFL teams passed on selecting any players from the supplemental draft as well.
We’ll find out soon whether the Titans — or any other NFL team — believe Wright or Wideman is worthy of selection.