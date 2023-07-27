No one is comparing Sam Surridge to Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players in soccer history.
But if Nashville SC’s newly acquired striker can provide anywhere near the same kind of spark Messi has given his new MLS team, Inter Miami FC, the Boys in Gold would be greatly appreciative.
Messi, the Argentinian soccer sensation, has posted three goals and two assists in his first two appearances — both Leagues Cup games — for Miami after agreeing to a two-and-a-half year deal reportedly worth $150 million.
Miami also added one of Messi’s former club teammates at Barcelona, midfielder Sergio Busquets.
Nashville paid English club team Nottingham Forest a reported $6.5 million transfer fee for Surridge, a designated player who is under contract through 2026, with an option year for 2027. Though nowhere near the Messi numbers, the price for Surridge is the second-largest transfer fee in franchise history, trailing only the $6.8 million Nashville paid out for forward Ake Loba two years ago.
“You see what Messi and those guys have immediately done in Miami,” Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman said. “So we’re looking for just an injection of confidence and ability into our group as well. So when you’re looking at your [striker] position, the guys [already on the Nashville roster] have done a great job, done a lot of hard work, but they’ve taken the brunt of the minutes.
“There’s going to be big opportunity now for Sam and Teal [Bunbury] and the guys to get a really good, fresh opportunity to make a difference and score some goals. … We’ve seen what it’s looked like in Miami, with the addition of Messi and Busquets, and obviously a team … has found themselves with new hope and new identity and a new way of playing.”
Surridge is expected to be introduced to Nashville fans Thursday at Geodis Park, when the team plays a Leagues Cup game against Toluca. It’s unclear when he’ll first suit up for Nashville, as the English-born Surridge still has to secure a P-1 visa.
The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Surridge made a name for himself in English soccer during the 2021-22 season, when he played a key role in helping Nottingham Forest earn a promotion from the Championship League to the top-flight English Premier League.
After arriving from Stoke City about halfway through that season, the 24-year-old Surridge played in 17 games and made five starts, scoring seven goals and adding an assist.
“He’s got a number of different qualities that are going to help the side massively,” Nashville coach Gary Smith said. “The most important one, of course, is that in and around the penalty area, he’s got a good eye for goal, and he can score goals in different ways. He’s got size, attacks the ball in the air, two good feet, capable of creating an opportunity on his own.
“If you add to that a very genuine individual, his background tells us that without the ball, he’s going to be a very good team player ... I’m hoping with that quality he brings, he’s going to maybe even bring a little more out of some of the other guys as well. There’s numerous areas that he helps the team, but absolutely delighted to have him in the building.”
Surridge’s addition couldn’t come at a better time for Nashville.
The Boys in Gold did score two goals in Sunday’s Leagues Cup win over Colorado but had totaled just three goals in their previous six MLS contests, losing five of those games.
Midfielder Hany Mukhtar leads the league with 13 goals but hasn’t scored in his last six MLS contests.
Nashville will be playing Leagues Cup games only until its MLS season resumes Aug. 20, which might offer Surridge a nice transition into league competition once he gets the okay to play.
“Not to put too much pressure on him, but yeah, we think he’ll be able to complement the pieces we already have really well,” Nashville midfielder Dax McCarty said of Surridge. “If he’s able to come in and contribute and score goals and do the things our other strikers have been doing so well, I think he’s going to make us a lot better team. So it’s exciting.”