It was a contrasting tale of two edge rushers that played out for the Titans in their season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints last Sunday.
On one side was new addition Arden Key, who debuted like a hurricane in the Big Easy, blowing through blockers and roaring towards the quarterback, harassing Derek Carr at every opportunity.
On the other was Harold Landry, whose highly anticipated return — his first game since returning from ACL surgery a year ago — was a quieter one.
Each of the two starters played a part in bothering Carr, as the Titans racked up four sacks and 24 pressures, per Pro Football Focus.
It was just that Key’s impact was hard to miss, passing both the eye test and the numbers test.
According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Key racked up 11 pressures of Carr, four more pressures than any other defender produced during Week One.
According to ESPN’s analytics, Key earned pass-rush wins on eight of his 20 attempts, a 40 percent rate that tied for first in the league. What made those numbers even more impressive is that Key was double-teamed on 43 percent of his rushes, the second-highest rate (behind that of teammate Denico Autry) among Week One’s best.
How did Key handle the running backs and tight ends the Saints used to chip him alongside their linemen?
“Just fight, just keep going,” Key said. “All it is is keep going. They ain’t going to double team you forever.
“Then just being on this front seven, you got [Jeffery Simmons, Autry and Landry], you got me. So if they’re doubling me, somebody else better be going. And if they’re going hot that game and they get the double teams, then it’s my time to step up. That’s just the blessing of being a part of this organization and front seven. We got so many guys, you can’t double team us all.”
In just 36 snaps, Key managed four tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits and a pass defensed.
“I definitely felt like I was a little disruptive,” Key said. “I still left some on the table after watching film. But it’s good to build on.”
Landry, too, will use the Saints game to build on, but in a different way.
Landry was playing his first game since his Pro Bowl season in 2021, when he piled up 12 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. The silver lining of his ACL injury in 2022 was that it happened before the season, giving him a full year of recovery. Landry said during training camp that the knee injury rarely even crossed his mind any longer.
But if Sunday’s game was an indication, it might take him a bit of time to return to top form.
Landry played 57 snaps against the Saints, finishing with one tackle, two quarterback pressures and a quarterback hit. He didn’t come careening around the corner with quite the frequency Titans fans are used to seeing.
“We've expected a lot from Harold and he does a lot for us,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “He’ll have to continue to help us, and will be more impactful. They chipped him a couple of times and he was able to get in there a few times. We're expecting and we are positive that we'll get good things from Harold.”
Simmons, who had to recover from ACL surgery before he played his first NFL game in 2019, has served as a sounding board for Landry during his lengthy rehabilitation.
So Simmons made it a point Monday to seek out Landry, reminding him not to put added pressure on himself as he readjusts to the NFL.
“I told him to just let [the game] come to him,” Simmons said. “I didn’t miss a whole year of football [like Landry], but I know that mindset [of returning to play]. It’s like, `I need to make a play. I need to make a sack.’
“I just told him, `Let it come to you.’ That’s what my message was to him. I know he’ll be just fine.”