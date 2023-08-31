When the Titans chose to cut Randy Bullock last February, there weren’t too many groans of disappointment from the hometown fans.
Sure, Bullock had connected on a respectable 17-of-20 field-goal attempts in 2022, good for an 85 percent success rate. Sure, Bullock had belted 31 touchbacks on 56 kickoffs, good for a 55.4 percent success rate.
But his season-opening miss from 47 yards against the New York Giants, an attempt that would have won the game as time expired, seemed to hang heavy over Bullock throughout the year.
There also seemed to be a sense that Titans coach Mike Vrabel didn’t have much faith in Bullock from long range, as Bullock attempted just two field goals of more than 50 yards — making one.
Six months later, Bullock is a distant memory, still unsigned in a league hungry for successful kickers.
The Titans, after experimenting with the likes of Caleb Shudak, Trey Wolff and Michael Badgley, once again have their proven kicker in Nick Folk, acquired via trade from the New England Patriots on Tuesday.
But are we sure the Titans are in a better spot at the position now than they were at the end of last season?
First, there’s the business side of things. The decision to move on from Bullock was made in part to save the Titans $2.1 million of cap space at a time when the club was preparing for free agency. The Titans chose to go the low-budget route with Shudak and Wolff for almost the entire offseason and training camp. But when that approach failed, the Titans wound up surrendering a 2025 seventh-round draft pick — and taking on a $2.2 million cap hit, per Over the Cap — in the trade for Folk.
Money and draft capital aside, let’s look at the kicking numbers.
The strongsuit of the 38-year-old Folk is that he has been doing this for 15 years, making at least 25 field goals in eight of those seasons — and booting a combined 68 over the past two seasons.
But Folk’s most recent season was pretty so-so in a lot of ways: He hit on 32-of-37 field-goal attempts, an 86.5 percent success rate that tied for 13th in the league. He hit on 32-of-35 extra-point attempts, a 91.4 percent success rate that ranked 22nd in the league. That’s been an odd trend for Folk, as he has missed a combined 11 extra points over three seasons.
He did connect well from very long range in 2022, making four-of-five over 50 yards.
The bigger concern, though, is on the kickoff front.
Folk averaged just 59.2 yards per kickoff last season, a figure that ranked 35th among kickers with at least 20 attempts. He had just three touchbacks, a 9.1 percent touchback rate that ranked last among all kickers. Opponents returned three Patriots kickoffs for touchdowns last season, two more than any other team in the league.
Comparatively speaking, Bullock averaged 63.2 yards per kick and posted a 55.4 percent touchback rate last season.
“I don't know if [kickoffs are] something that's an issue,” Vrabel said of Folk. “I think that whatever [the Patriots] were asking him to do, I think we feel comfortable, whether we were going to kick a touchback, or whether we're going to go cover kicks and wherever we do it at.”
Added general manager Ran Carthon: “He's someone that we trust to make kicks and kickoffs as a part of his job. If they're not touchbacks, then we’ve got 10 people out there to cover him and we expect them to do that.”
Perhaps kicking regularly in a more comfortable home climate this season will boost some numbers for Folk, who has spent much of his career battling windy conditions in New England and New York.
But there is certainly the possibility that Folk, who will turn 39 in November, is simply not as strong-legged as he was years ago.
Titans fans are hoping Folk will ease the kicker angst they’ve been feeling for the better part of the past four seasons.
Based on the numbers, however, it remains to be seen whether the team has put its best foot forward.