The value of an NFL running back may be falling these days.
But Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said the team’s prized back, Derrick Henry, proved quite a draw in Hopkins’ decision to sign with Tennessee.
Hopkins envisions his role in the passing game, combined with the threat of Henry on the ground, as playing complementary roles in helping to improve a Titans offense that finished 30th in average yards per game and 28th in average points per game last season.
“Derrick played a big factor in me coming here,” said Hopkins, who signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the team. “I always wanted to be part of an offense that had a great run game. I know that helps my job, and I know it’s going to help his job having someone like me out there, I think. We’ll see.”
Arizona had a top-10 run offense in each of Hopkins’ first two seasons there, but the Cardinals tailed off in 2022, finishing 22nd at just 110.2 yards per contest.
The Titans, of course, have been one of the NFL’s most run-heavy teams under Titans coach Mike Vrabel, who has made extensive use of Henry. The three-time Pro Bowl back has totaled 4,657 yards and 56 touchdowns over the past four seasons.
Henry’s topped 1,000 yards in four of his last five seasons, falling just 63 yards short of the mark in 2021 when he played only eight games.
Hopkins has played on the same team as three runners, all in Houston, who’ve topped 1,000 yards in the past — Carlos Hyde (1,070 yards in 2019), Lamar Miller (1,073 yards in 2016) and Arian Foster (1,246 in 2014).
He spoke of Henry in a different light.
“I’ve played with Arian Foster,” Hopkins said. “I’ve played with some great running backs, but Derrick Henry is definitely by far one of the best running backs that I will be able to have a chance to play with. I think that won’t just help us, but the team as well. So Derrick Henry being here played a very big part in me coming here.”
The value of an NFL running back is a hot topic these days.
One of the league’s top backs, Dalvin Cook, was cut by Minnesota during the offseason. Another, Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon, took a pay cut. Three other high-quality backs — the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley, Dallas’ Tony Pollard and Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs — were stymied in their efforts to get long-term deals.
Hopkins doesn’t agree with the trend, which could affect Henry, who is going into the final year of his contract.
“Without a great running back, or without a good running back, the pass game is very hard to establish,” Hopkins said. “I’ve played a lot of football. You’ve got to establish the run first. I think those guys are very important to the game of football.
“Obviously I see what’s going on, not a fan of it. But you know, that’s not my decision. Only thing I can do is go out there and do my job. But having a good running back on the team, it definitely helps win games, for sure.”