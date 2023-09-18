Three series into Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Titans fans were probably clamoring for the good old days of Todd Downing’s offense.
That’s just how miserably things had started for the Titans, who failed to scored a touchdown in a Week One loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Was it going to happen yet again in Week Two?
The Titans’ first three drives produced a net gain of just three yards on 15 plays. The offense in that time surrendered as many sacks — three — as it produced first downs, which is why Ryan Stonehouse was called on three straight times.
“We were leaking oil,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said afterward, “and we needed somebody to step up and make a play.”
That’s when quarterback Ryan Tannehill, with the Titans already trailing the Chargers 11-0, faked a hand-off to Derrick Henry, dropped back and nearly threw the leather off the football.
Tannehill put everything into a bomb to Treylon Burks down the left sideline — seemingly hurling all the frustrations of an eight-game losing streak, a three-interception opening week and a sluggish second-week start into the air.
When Tannehill’s punt-like pass — it went 62.2 yards in the air, per NFL’s Next Gen Stats — finally settled perfectly into the hands of Burks, the game had changed.
Burks got up and spiked the football following the 70-yard gain (the Titans’ longest pass play since 2020), the Nissan Stadium crowd erupted and the Titans’ sideline pulsed with new energy. Two plays later, Derrick Henry dove in for Tennessee’s first touchdown of the season and the Titans were back in the game.
“You could tell it was a momentum change,” Burks said. “That’s what I’m here for, to help the team make big plays and get things going.”
The Titans turned that momentum into scoring drives on their next two possessions, overcoming that early 11-point deficit and taking a 17-14 lead in the third quarter. After managing three yards on their first 15 plays, the Titans gained 210 yards in 21 plays on their next three series.
“It was huge,” Tanehill said of the Burks completion. “It gets the crowd back into it. It gets the sideline back into it. That sparked the touchdown, and we were able to kind of pound it in there after that play by Treylon. So, that was huge for us getting some momentum and getting things rolling the right way.”
Just when it appeared the Titans might be faltering once again — trailing 21-17 — with six minutes left in regulation, Tannehill did it again. On first down at the Titans’ 18-yard line, he faked the hand-off to Henry and threw long down the middle for Chris Moore, again dropping the ball in perfectly so that the well-covered Moore could haul in a 49-yard reception.
Six plays later, Tannehill connected with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a touchdown that put the Titans in front once again 24-21.
Completions of 70 and 49 yards in the same game for the Titans? Who were these guys, anyway, ripping off big chunks of yardage through the air?
“When you're able to hit a chunk like that, you're not going to have a 15-play drive to score,” Tannehill said. “You're able to shorten the amount of plays it's going to take you to get into the end zone and build some momentum. Hit a play like that, it opens up some underneath stuff, as well. It does a lot of things for you.”
Were there other big moments in the Titans’ 27-24 overtime win, which evened the team’s record at 1-1 heading into next Sunday’s contest at Cleveland?
Absolutely, starting with kicker Nick Folk, who drilled a 41-yard, game-winning field goal through the rain in overtime, making him seven-for-seven in his first two Titans games.
There was also the Titans’ defense, which sacked Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert three times, totaled six tackles for loss and came up huge on Los Angeles’ final two drives — holding the visitors to a field goal on the last possession in regulation and a three-and-out on the drive of overtime.
But it’s been a while since we’ve seen the Titans show this kind of offensive productivity.
The Titans hadn’t topped 20 points, a pretty low bar, since their last victory, a 27-17 win over Green Bay in November. They’d averaged a meager 15 points per contest during the eight-game losing streak that began the following week.
The way things started on Sunday, it looked like more of the same, another offensively challenged outing in which the Titans would have to rely on their defense just to give the team a chance.
But after that looong rainbow-like pass to Burks, the Titans finally discovered their offensive pot of gold.