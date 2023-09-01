Heading into Vanderbilt’s season opener against Hawaii, there was cautious optimism the team would find a way to successfully replace 1,000-yard rusher Ray Davis following his transfer to Kentucky.
The Commodores, after all, were returning the same offensive line that opened holes for Davis last season, as well as two backs — Patrick Smith and Chase Gillespie — with at least some experience, and promising freshmen backs Sedrick Alexander and AJ Newberry as well.
But as Vanderbilt (1-0) prepares to host Alabama A&M (0-0) on Saturday, establishing a consistent, productive running game remains the team’s chief offensive concern.
That’s the result of the Commodores gaining just 39 yards on 26 carries against Hawaii, the lowest total of any of the 14 NCAA teams that began play last weekend. Even when removing the sack yardage of quarterback AJ Swann, who was taken down three times for minus 26 yards, Vanderbilt still gained only 65 yards on 23 carries — not good enough, especially against a non-Power Five school.
Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said one area that needs improving is the ability of Swann, a sophomore, to make the right checks — whether to run or pass — at the line of scrimmage.
“One [issue] was most of those runs have pass options [available],” Lea said. “So there were times where we chose to throw the ball against looks that we would have liked to run it, and times where we [ran] the ball where either AJ is meant to keep it or the ball should be thrown out on the perimeter.
“Those are things that are about AJ synching up his decision-making, obviously. He’s got the hardest job that way on the field. But through his experience and the repetition, he’ll get better and better.”
Things started on a promising note in the run game when Smith’s second carry went for a 21-yard touchdown run.
But there were more lowlights than highlights.
In the second quarter, Smith was taken down for a four-yard loss on fourth-and-one at the Hawaii 22-yard line.
In the fourth quarter, with Vanderbilt up 35-28 late and looking to kill the clock, Gillespie was held to a combined minus-one yard on three carries. The Commodores eventually punted — giving the Rainbow Warriors one more chance at a potential tying score.
“The other thing, especially in the four-minute situation that came up, is on the times where they’re pressuring, we have to be very detailed with how we direct the line of scrimmage,” Lea said. “How we set our combinations up matters, and the functioning at the line of scrimmage — five as one — that point becomes critical to our ability to execute. We miscalled a couple times and what the result of that was guys slicing [through] the line of scrimmage.”
The Commodores will look to improve their ground game Saturday against Alabama A&M, an FCS team out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Bulldogs finished 4-7 last year, allowing an average of 157.1 rushing yards per game.
“Again, it comes down to focusing on doing your job,” Lea said. “It’s not big things, it’s little things that make a difference, and through meetings and practices this week, we expect to be better.”