In Episode 2 of First & Tenn, Nashville Post sports reporter Michael Gallagher is joined by intern Austin Wright and David Boclair, Sports Illustrated's Tennessee Titans reporter, to assess Tennessee's most important training camp battles, discuss who has the inside track on the backup QB job, and explain why Delanie Walker may have been a little off-base when he said Anthony Firkser could be elite.
You can follow Boclair's Titans coverage on Twitter @BoclairSports or read his stories at SI.com
