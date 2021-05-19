The primary objective for Candice Lee since taking over as Vanderbilt University director of athletics last February has been finding new ways to enhance the student-athlete experience.
Lee has been spearheading several initiatives to renovate and overhaul many of the school’s athletics facilities, starting with the football program’s locker room, which had been in the design phase since December.
Marking the school’s first significant financial investment in Lee’s tenure — costing between $6 and $7 million — the locker room renovation project is nearly complete, and the Post spoke with Longhorn Locker Co. to get a first look at the lockers that are being installed.
“This locker, in and of itself, will be surpassing what LSU and Alabama put on the map by leaps and bounds because of the styling and functionality,” a spokesperson for Longhorn Locker Co. told the Post.
The installation is expected to be finished near the end of the month. In total, the new locker room project has 16 patented items specific to Vanderbilt’s lockers, and Longhorn Locker Co. said Vanderbilt has exclusive rights to them until 2022.
"I actually got a sneak peek of the locker room, and it's amazing," Lee said back in December. "I'm so excited, because these kids deserve that. They deserve it, and it also feels good to be able to tell the donors and the people who have supported this project that this is a tangible thing and we're ready to press 'go' on that."
Some of the patented features of the new lockers include:
- A shoulder pad Waterfall Battle Gear rack
- A dual fan drying system integrated into a pullout tray to circulate air in each set of pads, a helmet fan drying system
- A quick dry compartment with an Air Raider fan drying system to help dry the equipment and slow the spread of staph infection and other contagious diseases
- A ventilated system to help dry the equipment and slow the spread of staff infection and other contagious diseases
- A patent-pending built in recliner and sleep pod element with a roll up door that each player has complete control over
- A unique light-up player graphic
- The locker itself is manufactured out of antimicrobial materials and patented stainless steel and marine-grade vinyl cushions
“It’s got forced air into the shoulder pads to air dry and help stop staph infections,” the Longhorn spokesperson said. “It will also help when they spray the gear and sanitize to help cleaning at a faster rate and will stop the spread of viruses and bacteria through the gear.”
A promotional video of locker specifications, as well as a detailed look at how each locker is constructed can be found below.
Longhorn Locker Co. is a Texas-based organization that builds all of its products without doing any outsourcing. The company has done several other locker room projects for schools such as Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin, according to their website.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.