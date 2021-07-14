The Vanderbilt Commodores won’t have to look far to replace catcher C.J. Rodriguez, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.
Dominic Keegan, who played first base for VU this year and was drafted in the 19th round on Tuesday by the New York Yankees, will return to school next season, according to a report from Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.
The Boston Herald’s Matt Feld also confirmed the report on Tuesday following the draft.
“We just lost in the national championship, and I want to go back and win another championship,” Keegan told Feld.
Keegan, who was announced as a catcher when the Yankees drafted him, will likely take over behind the plate at the position he was supposed to play in 2021. After suffering an early injury and the emergence of Rodriguez, however, Keegan shifted to first base.
The 6-foot junior led Vanderbilt in four categories — batting average (.345), doubles (17), RBIs (57) and total bases (148) — while ranking second in home runs (15), runs (56) and hits (80).
Keegan’s experience could prove invaluable next season for the Commodores, who lost a wealth of talent in the draft — Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker, Luke Murphy, Hugh Fisher, Jayson Gonzalez and Rodriguez — along with a few talented prospects who likely won’t pass up major league money for a few years of amateur baseball on West End.
This was a breakout season for the soon-to-be 21-year-old Keegan. He was the Nashville Regional’s Most Outstanding Player, named a Perfect Game second team All-American, and set career highs in every major statistical category.
Keegan also has the distinction of playing in both of Vanderbilt’s last two College World Series finals: 2019 (when VU defeated Michigan for the national title) and 2021 (when the program fell to Mississippi State).
