It appears that Tennessee State University football coach Eddie George has found Geremy Hickbottom's replacement.
The Tigers, who lost Hickbottom’s 1,847 yards passing and 12 touchdowns, picked up a commitment from former Austin Peay star quarterback Draylen Ellis on Saturday, giving TSU a proven commodity under center as George enters Year 2 of his head coaching tenure.
“I am very grateful and thankful for every coach that has recruited me throughout this long process,” Ellis tweeted. “This was a very hard decision and a very stressful process. This is a business decision! I am very proud to announce that I AM COMMITTING TO TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY.”
Ellis, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 20, was suspended in January indefinitely for a violation of team and athletics department policies. It was his second suspension.
He was named to the All-OVC second team and Hero Sports sophomore All-America team last season after passing for 2,626 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 10 games. Ellis led the OVC in total offense, total passing yards and touchdowns passes last year.
In two seasons with the Governors, Ellis totaled 3,896 yards and 33 TDs against 12 interceptions while adding 151 yards rushing and three more scores on the ground.
His resume includes an OVC All-Newcomer Team selection in 2020-21, as well as an OVC Co-Freshman of the Year honor two seasons ago, becoming just the second APSU player to win the award, joining Jeremiah Oatsvall in 2017.
Ellis joins a TSU quarterback group that includes redshirt juniors Deveon Bryant and Clarksville Northeast product Heath William Jr., redshirt sophomore Chayil Garnett, and sophomores Tucker Pope, Edwin Rhodes III and Pearl-Cohn grad Martino Owens.
