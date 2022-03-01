The Middle Tennessee State men’s and Vanderbilt women’s basketball teams have established leading scorers, but each has been getting sizeable contributions from its freshman class.
On Monday, MTSU’s Teafale Lenard Jr. was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season and Vanderbilt’s Sacha Washington was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time.
Lenard Jr. helped the Blue Raiders go 3-0 last week with wins over UTEP, Marshall and Western Kentucky. The 6-foot-7 guard accumulated 25 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks and three steals, and earned the No. 8 spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays on Thursday with his second-half dunk over Marshall guard David Early.
We can't decide on a new nickname for @TeafaleJ, stuck between "Top 10 T" and "SportsCenter Lenard" 🧐VOTE BELOW ⤵️#BlueRaiders ✘ @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/xNfqqewbZX— MT Basketball (@MT_MBB) February 25, 2022
Lenard Jr. is the first MTSU men’s player ever with multiple C-USA Freshman of the Week honors, and he trails only Charlotte’s Aly Khalifa for the most C-USA Freshman of the Week honors this year.
Washington set a new career-high with 16 points in an upset over No. 15 Florida on Thursday. It was first-year head coach Shea Ralph’s first victory over a top-25 opponent.
The 6-foot-2 forward followed up that performance by topping her previous one with a 23-point effort on Sunday in a narrow loss to Alabama. She had double-doubles in both games with 11 rebounds against UFA and 13 against the Crimson Tide.
In the SEC, Washington ranks in the top 25 in total rebounds, rebounds per game and blocks. She has seven games with double-digit points and rebounds.
