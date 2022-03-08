Following a 17-win improvement with 10 more conference victories than notched last season, Middle Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Nick McDevitt was named the Conference USA Coach of the Year on Monday.
It is his second Coach of the Year award after receiving the same honor in 2017 with UNC-Asheville in the Big South Conference.
The Blue Raiders also had three All C-USA representatives including second-team selection Josh Jefferson, All-Freshman selection Teafale Lenard Jr. and honorable mention selection Donovan Sims.
The awards were voted on by league coaches, sports information directors and a media representative from each school.
McDevitt led MTSU to a 22-9 overall record, a 13-5 record in conference play, a 15-0 record at home, and a C-USA East championship. The Blue Raiders, who had the biggest turnaround from 2020 to 2021, finished the season with the third-best record and third-most league wins in C-USA.
MTSU’s 22 wins and 13 conference wins this year are also the school’s most in a single season since Kermit Davis’ final season in 2017-18.
Jefferson leads the Blue Raiders in scoring, averaging 14.6 points per game through 29 contests, while adding 3.2 rebounds and 1.96 assists per game. He was MTSU’s best 3-point shooter as well (37 percent). Lenard Jr., who started just one game but appeared in 31, averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.35 blocks per game.
Sims, a Murfreesboro native and Blackman High alum, was MTSU’s second-leading scorer (10.9 points per game), and he led the team in assists (81) and free-throw percentage (89.7).
Multiple Lady Raiders earn all-conference honors
The Blue Raider men weren’t the only ones who made a splash with the Conference USA awards as Kseniya Malashka, Dor Saar and Courtney Whitson were named to the All-C-USA second team, while Anastasia Boldyreva and Jalynn Gregory were named to the All-Freshman team.
Alexis Whittington was named to the C-USA All-Defensive team, and Malashka was named the C-USA Sixth Player of the Year.
"I'm proud of each of these young ladies," MTSU women’s coach Rick Insell said. "We had a productive regular season and each of those players had an impact in our success. They deserve the recognition for what they did for our basketball team throughout the regular season. Now, we need to turn our attention to the [Conference USA Championship] this week."
Whitson led MTSU in scoring (12.7 points per game) and rebounding (7.7 per game), and she leads the country in minutes per game (38.4). She ranks fourth in C-USA in made 3s per game (2.1) and is fifth in rebounds per game.
In addition to averaging 7.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, Whittington, a Riverdale High alum, added 117 defensive rebounds, 62 assists, and 61 steals. She was tied for the second-most steals per game (2.3) in Conference USA.
Malashka averaged 12.5 points per game — second on the team — and 5.5 rebounds per game. She was named C-USA Player of the Week twice this season. Saar averages 11.5 points per game and leads the team with 3.4 assists per game. She leads the conference in made 3s (65) and made 3s per game (2.5), and she ranks third in minutes played (35).
Boldyreva averaged 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while ranking third in the conference in blocked shots per game (1.7). Gregory averaged 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game, and she ranks fifth in C-USA in made 3s per game (2.1).
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
