These days, it’s good to be Brandon Miller.
Miller, the No. 11 overall recruit in the Class of 2022 according to the 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 18 overall recruit in the ESPN 100, was named a 2022 McDonald’s All-American on Tuesday, joining 23 of the nation’s top players.
Committed to Alabama, Miller is the first Metro Nashville Public School player chosen for the All-American game since Hillwood’s Charles Hathaway in 1996. He is also the first player in Cane Ridge history to make a McDonald’s All-America roster.
The 6-foot-8 five-star small forward will be joined by future Alabama teammate and five-star IMG Academy point guard Jaden Bradley, the No. 17 overall recruit in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports composite rankings, and the No. 15 overall recruit in the ESPN 100.
Miller is averaging 26.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game this season for the Ravens, who are 13-6 and have won five straight games.
As a junior, Miller averaged 23.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game and led Cane Ridge to a 15-1 record and an appearance in the Class AAA state championship game. The Ravens fell to No. 1-ranked Houston.
Miller was the 2021 Gatorade Tennessee Basketball Player of the Year. He chose Alabama over offers from Kansas, Tennessee State and the NBA G-League.
The McDonald’s All-American Game will be played on March 29 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. This year’s game will be the first played in the last three years after the 2020 and 2021 games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
