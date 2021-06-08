Nashville Sounds pitcher and Milwaukee Brewers No. 7 prospect Aaron Ashby has been named the Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week by Minor League Baseball.
It’s his second Pitcher of the Week honor; he was named Pioneer League Pitcher of the Week in July of 2018. Ashby joins Tyrone Taylor as Sounds players to win a Triple-A weekly league honor this season.
Ashby’s lone start last week came on Friday against the Charlotte Knights. The 23-year-old struck out a season-high 11 batters and allowed one unearned run on two hits in seven innings. Unfortunately, Ashby was tagged for the loss as the Sounds’ bats were silenced in a 1-0 loss that ended the team’s record-tying 15-game win streak.
The left-hander has been a key piece of Nashville’s 21-8 record. In his first season pitching at the Triple-A level, Ashby is 2-1 with a 2.93 ERA with 39 strikeouts.
He has allowed two earned runs or less in five of his six starts and he's surrendered just 17 hits over 27.2 innings. Opponents are hitting just .170 against him.
Ashby is among Triple-A East league leaders in several categories including third in batting average against, fifth in strikeouts, and seventh in ERA. He was drafted by Milwaukee in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Crowder College where he was a First Team NJCAA Division I All-American.
The Sounds will look to rebound from their recent three-game skid with a six-game homestand against the Indianapolis Indians at First Horizon Park beginning on Tuesday.
