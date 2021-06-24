When he’s not collecting postseason-saving, game-tying hits, Vanderbilt freshman outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. is collecting awards.
Bradfield Jr. was named to the 2021 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Gold Glove Team on Wednesday, as announced by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods.
The ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were first recognized in 2007 and are presented annually to the top defensive players from each division of collegiate and high school baseball.
Bradfield Jr. becomes the fourth player in program history to earn the honor, and first since Jeren Kendall took home the award in 2017. Vince Conde also won the award in 2014, as did Sonny Gray in 2011.
The 2021 SEC Freshman of the Year, Bradfield Jr. was also named to the All-SEC first team and to the SEC All-Defensive Team, while receiving Freshman All-SEC honors.
His fielding percentage was .992 — second-best on the team behind catcher C.J. Rodriguez (.995) — and he hit .348 this season with one home run, 37 RBIs, 58 runs scored and 78 hits. He also led the SEC with 46 stolen bases.
