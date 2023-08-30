The 13-game, non-conference schedule for the Vanderbilt men’s basketball team will include nine home contests, participation in the inaugural ESPN Events Vegas Showdown and a showdown with in-state rival Memphis.
The Commodores are one of four teams in the Vegas Showdown Nov. 23-24, and will take on N.C. State in the first semifinal on the tournament’s opening night. The Wolfpack went 23-11 in 2022-23, falling to Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
On the following night of the tournament, Vanderbilt will face either Arizona State or Brigham Young. The Sun Devils went 23-11 last season, reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament. BYU was 19-15 last season.
This will mark the third straight season Vandy will compete in an ESPN event, as the Commodores went 2-0 at the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii in 2021 and 1-1 in the Wooden Legacy in California in 2022.
Vanderbilt will also participate in two challenges — hosting Boston College Nov. 29 in the first ACC/SEC Challenge and taking on Texas Tech as part of the US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Forth Worth, Texas, on Dec. 16.
In addition, the Commodores will play at Memphis on Dec. 23, Vandy’s first trip to the Bluff City since 2005. The teams met last season in Nashville, with Memphis posting a 76-67 victory on its way to earning an NCAA Tournament berth. Vandy leads the all-time series 8-6.
The game with Memphis — which could be preseason ranked in the Top 20 if the NCAA grants star power forward DeAndre Williams a final year of eligibility — will be the Commodores' only true road game.
Vanderbilt returns seven players from last season’s 22-15 team, which reached the NIT quarterfinals. The Commodores’ Jerry Stackhouse was named SEC Co-Coach of the Year, along with Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams.
Here is Vanderbilt’s complete non-conference schedule:
Nov. 7 Presbyterian
Nov. 10 USC Upstate
Nov. 14 UNC Greensboro
Nov. 17 Central Arkansas
Nov. 23 NC State (ESPN Events Vegas Showdown)
Nov. 24 BYU or Arizona State (ESPN Events Vegas Showdown)
Nov. 29 Boston College
Dec. 2 Alabama A&M
Dec. 6 San Francisco
Dec. 16 Texas Tech (in Forth Wort, Texas)
Dec. 19 Western Carolina
Dec. 23 at Memphis
Dec. 30 Dartmouth