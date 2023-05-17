One of Vanderbilt men’s basketball’s all-time three-point leaders has retired from professional basketball.
Guard Riley LaChance, whose 260 three-pointers rank seventh on the Commodores’ all-time list, announced recently he has hung up his high-tops after playing five seasons in the pros.
“Today is a bittersweet day, but the time has come for me to retire from pro basketball,” LaChance wrote in an Instagram post. “If you would have told me when I was in high school that I would play 5 years of professional basketball in 4 different countries, I would have never believed it.”
The 6-2, 185-pound LaChance, a three-star recruit coming out of high school in Brookfield, Wis., made an immediate impact at Vanderbilt. He started all 35 games his freshman season, averaging 12.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game on his way to earning a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team in 2014-15 season.
In four years, LaChance would start 120 of his 135 games at Vanderbilt, totaling 1,476 points (15th on the school’s all-time scoring list) and 423 assists (tied for sixth all time) in addition to the 260 three-pointers.
LaChance, 27, spent his first three seasons of professional basketball in Europe, playing for teams in Poland, Belgium and the Netherlands. He returned to the United States the last two seasons, playing for the Birmingham (Ala.) Squadron and the Lakeland (Fla.) Magic.
“It’s been an incredibly challenging, yet incredibly rewarding experience,” LaChance wrote on Instagram. “I’ve experienced the highest of highs, winning Sixth Man of the Year, winning a championship and being named Finals MVP by Eurobasket in Holland. And I’ve experienced the lowest of lows of losing seasons, DNP’s and getting waived.
“Through it all, I tried to pride myself on being an everyday guy, having a consistent work ethic and being the best teammate that I could be. And I’m confident I did those things to the best of my ability, which makes me content with this being the end and being able to walk away on my own terms.”
LaChance thanked all those who’d helped him during his basketball career.
“I’m excited about this next chapter in my life,” he said. “It’s been real.”