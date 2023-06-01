Vanderbilt’s men’s basketball team got a significant shot in the arm Thursday when Tyrin Lawrence announced on social media he would be returning to the Commodores.
The 6-4, 200-pound shooting guard had a breakout 2022-23 season in his junior year, as he finished second on the team in points per game (13.1), third in overall assists (64) and fourth in rebounds per contest (4.4).
Lawrence had announced in March he planned to enter the NBA Draft, then later changed course and entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
But his decision on Thursday sets the table for an outstanding Commodores backcourt, as Lawrence will join point guard Ezra Manjon, who posted averages of 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game last season.
Lawrence made huge strides during his junior year, after averaging just 3.8 points per game as a sophomore. He improved his overall field-goal percentage from 41 to 50 percent last year, and his three-point percentage improved from 20 to 36 percent.
Lawrence's return is welcome news for a Vanderbilt team that has lost several key pieces from last year’s lineup, including Liam Robbins (15 points per game), who is out of eligibility, as well as transfers Jordan Wright (10.6 points per game), Myles Stute (8.4 points per game) and Trey Thomas (5.8 points per game).
The Commodores finished 22-15 last season, 11-7 in the Southeastern Conference. They advanced to the quarterfinals of the NIT before losing to Alabama-Birmingham.