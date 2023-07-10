Among the many congratulatory messages former Vanderbilt center fielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. received following his first-round selection in the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday, at least two were especially noteworthy.
Each was from a storied member of the Baltimore Orioles, the organization that selected Bradfield with the 17th overall pick.
One was from National Baseball Hall of Fame shortstop Cal Ripken, who tweeted, “Congratulations Enrique, enjoy this special day and welcome to the Orioles!”
The other was from former Orioles center fielder Adam Jones, who spent 11 years in Baltimore, earning four Gold Gloves and making five All-Star teams: “Hellllllllauva pick”
“It’s special, especially for guys like them to congratulate a 21-year-old like me,” Bradfield said during a conference call Monday. “They’ve been legends in the sport. Cal Ripken is someone who’s done something that nobody has been able to do.
“Adam Jones is a legend. I remember watching his highlights from the World Baseball Classic, and him robbing home runs and making plays in center field. That’s where I see myself being in a couple of years, at that level. So it was definitely special and it’s just a pretty cool feeling.”
Bradfield was the 22nd player from Vanderbilt drafted in the first round since coach Tim Corbin took over the program in 2003, the most of any Southeastern Conference school.
The Hialeah, Fla., native believes playing against elite SEC competition on a regular basis over the last three years will help his transition from college to the pros.
“I think going to the next level is always an adjustment and always a change,” Bradfield said. “There’s going to be new challenges for me just like college was for me and the SEC.
“But I definitely think the experience of playing underneath the Friday night lights … There’s nothing like playing in the SEC on a Friday night on the road. If you can play in that, you can play through pretty much of anything. If you can play in [the College World Series], it’s the same thing.”
Bradfield said he showed the most improvement stealing bases and playing defense during his Vanderbilt tenure. He finished as the Commodores’ career leader in stolen bases with 130, and he became the first Vanderbilt player to win two Gold Gloves.
Bradfield had a .279 batting average as a junior, down from .336 as a freshman and .317 as a sophomore. But he’s confident he’ll be effective at the plate in the pros.
“Offensively, I know I’m going to be able to adapt to the next level,” Bradfield said. “Obviously I didn’t have the best year last year at Vanderbilt, but you have to look at it with a grain of salt. I was also very unlucky. I hit the ball hard and just didn’t find a hole.
“So, I feel like going forward for me, I’m going to be fine. It’s going to be an adjustment, but we’ll be able to figure it out from an organizational standpoint and from a personal standpoint as well.”