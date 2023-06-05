Just as Vanderbilt’s baseball season seemed to end in the blink of an eye late Sunday, so, too — in all likelihood — did the Commodores career of center fielder Enrique Bradfield Jr.
The player who set Vanderbilt’s all-time stolen-bases record with 130 is eligible for next month’s Major League Baseball draft and is forecast by most as a first-round pick.
MLB.com ranks Bradfield as the 16th-best prospect available, The Athletic lists him 12th and Prospects Live has him as the 15th-best prospect.
A consensus All-American in each of his first two seasons, the speedy Bradfield earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference honors as a junior this year. He was also named to the conference’s all-defensive team for the third straight season.
“He’s been a wonderful player,” said Commodores coach Tim Corbin, moments after Vanderbilt’s season-ending 2-1 loss to Xavier in an NCAA Baseball Tournament regional at Hawkins Field.
“We’ve never had a player play center field like him at any point in time. From the day he got here, and just to watch his growth from his freshman spring … He was really learning. But he’s a very intense young man. He’s committed. He has a high care level for what he’s doing and everything that he does.”
Bradfield didn’t make any kind of formal announcement that signaled the end of his playing days at Vanderbilt, but the Hialeah, Fla., native did take time to reflect on what the past three years have meant to him — on the field and away from it.
“Just my experience from day one, especially with coach Corbin and the staff … I’ve learned, I’ve grown, turned into a completely different person since I’ve been here,” Bradfield said. “Just been able to develop, and the relationships I’ve been able to build, they’ll never go away. Everybody is going to be a phone call, a text message, away.
“These guys are my best friends and probably my groomsmen in the wedding. My best man is probably on this this team. Things like that, those are the important pieces to it.”
Bradfield’s numbers dipped during his junior season, as he hit .275 in 2023 after posting averages of .335 in 2021 and .317 in 2022. On the basepaths, Bradfield was successful on 37-of-44 stolen-base attempts this season, after going 46-for-46 last season.
In the seventh inning of Sunday’s loss, Bradfield was unable to beat out a high-hopping ground ball to third base, and he appeared to look a little gimpy after sprinting down the line. That prompted some to ask whether Bradfield — who was two-for-13 in three games in the regional — had been bothered by any injury this year.
Was he at 100 percent all season?
“If I was good enough to be out there, I was,” said Bradfield, who played all 62 games.
Corbin wasn’t quite ready to talk about the likelihood of Bradfield’s departure, but he offered up high praise for a man who was named to the 2023 SEC Community Service Team and also made the SEC’s academic honor roll in 2022.
“Beyond baseball, he’s a very successful young man,” Corbin said of Bradley. “He’s going to be a good dad. He’s going to be filled with the fibers that you want in a young male nowadays. He’s not chasing stupid things. He’s driven. Has good work habits. Comes from a great family.
“I choose not to think about missing him right now. I don’t want to do that.”