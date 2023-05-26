Vanderbilt’s baseball team saw its quest to win the Southeastern Conference Tournament get a little more difficult on Thursday.
The Commodores fell 6-3 to Florida in a third-round game in Hoover, Ala., meaning fourth-seeded Vanderbilt will play in an elimination game against ninth-seeded Alabama on Friday. That contest will air on the SEC Network and start 30 minutes after the LSU-Texas A&M elimination game, which begins at 3 p.m.
The winner of the Vanderbilt-Alabama game will play Florida in a tournament semifinal on Saturday.
Vanderbilt had hoped for a little revenge Thursday against the Gators, who swept the Commodores in a three-game series earlier this month.
But it was not to be.
The big blow came in the bottom of the seventh inning, when Florida’s BT Riopelle crushed a grand-slam home run off Bryce Cunningham, snapping a tie and giving the Gators a 6-2 lead. Vanderbilt shortstop Jonathan Vastine answered with a home run in the top of the eighth inning, but the Commodores would get no closer.
Vanderbilt outhit the Gators 10-4, but the Commodores left nine runners on base.
Third baseman Davis Diaz went two-for-five and drove in two runs. He has four of the Commodores’ nine RBIs in two games.
Centerfielder Enrique Bradfield also had two hits, including a triple in his first at-bat that led to Vanderbilt’s first run.