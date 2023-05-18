Struggling for the last few weeks to maintain its usual level of superiority, Vanderbilt’s 12th-ranked baseball team gets quite a chance to turn its late-season fortunes around this weekend.
That challenging opportunity comes in the form of No. 2 Arkansas, which visits Hawkins Field for games Thursday at 6 p.m., Friday at 7 and Saturday at 2.
The Commodores (35-16, 17-10) looked to be in the midst of another spectacular season a month ago, when a sweep of then sixth-ranked South Carolina left Vanderbilt with a 29-7 overall record, 13-2 in the Southeastern Conference.
It’s been a bumpy road since, however, for the Commodores, who have gone 4-8 in SEC play and 6-9 overall since hitting their high-water mark.
They’ve lost three of their last four SEC series, and were most recently outscored 36-11 in losing five of six games to Alabama and Florida.
The big question now, of course, is what their chances are of earning one of the eight national seeds for the NCAA Tournament, which would allow the Commodores to play at home throughout the super regional.
D1Baseball’s projections have Vanderbilt listed as “On the Bubble, But In” for a national seed, while Baseball America projects the Commodores as just outside the top eight.
What might Vanderbilt get back on track against Arkansas? A little boost from the Commodores’ bats would be a good step in the right direction.
Vanderbilt did plate a dozen runs in a 12-inning, 12-8 non-conference win over Louisville on May 9. But the Commodores managed a combined four runs while getting swept by Florida last weekend.
The good news for Vanderbilt is that the series against Arkansas is at home, where the Commodores are batting .294 — compared to .274 overall. Freshman Chris Maldonado has hit five of his six home runs at Hawkins Field, while sophomore Matthew Polk is hitting .351 at home and junior Enrique Bradfield Jr. is hitting .330.
A series win against the hot Hogs (8-2 in their last 10) this weekend would not only boost Vanderbilt’s chances at earning a national seed, but also provide a momentum boost heading into the SEC Tournament next week in Hoover, Ala.