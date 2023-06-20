If a sampling of Major League Baseball players had a say in it, Nashville would be the next city to get an expansion team.
The Athletic sampled 103 players from 22 teams in a poll, announcing the results Tuesday on its website.
Since it appears the A’s will be moving from Oakland to Las Vegas, The Athletic offered these options to choose from regarding the next expansion city: Nashville, Portland, Montreal, Oakland or other.
A whopping 69 percent of the players voted for Nashville, well ahead of Montreal (10 percent), Charlotte (5 percent), Austin (5 percent), Portland (4 percent), Vancouver (2 percent) and Salt Lake City (2 percent).
“I think the only issue with [MLB] going to Nashville would be that there are so many Cardinals, Braves and Reds fans in that area,” one player told The Athletic in the anonymous poll. “I think it’d be like any other team; there’s not gonna be a huge fanbase at first.”
There is no timetable for MLB expansion, though baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has expressed an interest in growing the league from 30 to 32 teams. Manfred in 2018 listed Nashville among a short list of possible expansion cities, along with Portland, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Montreal and Vancouver.
A couple of months ago, Manfred affirmed his thoughts on Nashville as a possible expansion site when talking to representatives of the Associated Press Sports Editors.
"You have to think about [Nashville] as an expansion candidate,” Manfred said. “I've said I'd like to see us get serious consideration in trying to get to 32 teams. There's a lot of advantages to 32, and, when you think about the available possibilities in terms of expansion, I think Nashville's on everybody's list."
MLB’s last expansion occurred in 1998, when it added Tampa Bay and Arizona.
Music City Baseball has spearheaded the drive for MLB to Nashville, as the organization of local leaders’ focus is “to secure MLB approval of an expansion franchise in Nashville, although relocation and rebranding of an existing franchise would also be considered.”
The goal is to complete a new baseball stadium by early 2027 and have the Nashville Stars — a name inspired by the Negro Leagues franchise that played here in the 1950s — begin competing in it that same year.
Music City Baseball took a step in that direction last November, signing an agreement with Tennessee State University allowing MCB to begin a site assessment of a portion of the school’s campus for the stadium.
Some skeptics have questioned whether the group has the financial backing necessary to launch a new pro sports franchise. One local billionaire potentially interested in helping finance a new baseball team, former Gov. Bill Haslam, has turned his attention to hockey as he is in the process of acquiring the Nashville Predators.