The Baltimore Orioles could be headed to Tennessee, according to a lawsuit filed in Baltimore County by one of two sons of team owner Peter Angelos.
Louis Angelos, the younger of the two sons, sued his brother, John Angelos, and his mother (Georgia) over control of the team, the Baltimore Banner reported. According to Louis Angelos, John Angelos has taken control of the team even though their father intended for them to share power once he stepped back from management due to health issues.
“John intends to maintain absolute control over the Orioles — to manage, to sell, or, if he chooses, to move to Tennessee (where he has a home and where his wife’s career is headquartered) — without having to answer to anyone,” according to the lawsuit.
An attorney for John Angelos did not respond to the Banner’s request for comment, and the Orioles declined to comment.
John Angelos’ wife, Margaret Valentine, works in the music industry in Nashville. He bought a home in Franklin in 2016.
John Angelos has previously dismissed the prospect of moving the team, telling Baltimore Magazine in 2019, “As long as Fort McHenry is watching over the harbor, the Orioles will be in Baltimore,” the Banner reported.
The team’s lease in Baltimore runs through the end of next year, and the Maryland legislature has committed $1.2 billion to facility upgrades in an effort to keep both the Orioles and the Baltimore Ravens in town.
A group of investors has been trying to build momentum for an MLB team in Nashville, to be called the Nashville Stars, though questions about their ability to fund the effort and a possible stadium location remain. The Oakland Athletics, among other teams, have been mentioned as possible relocation candidates.
