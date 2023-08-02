Thanks in large part to Dansby Swanson, the Chicago Cubs are putting up historic numbers at the plate and moving closer to the playoff picture.
The former Vanderbilt shortstop hit his fourth home run in the last three games — and sixth in the last nine games — to lead the Cubs to a 16-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.
One night earlier, Dansby had smacked a pair of home runs and driven in five runs in the Cubs’ 20-9 bludgeoning of the Reds.
The 36 runs the Cubs scored in the back-to-back contests marked the team’s most in a two-game span since June 29-30, 1897.
Chicago won for the 10th time in the last 12 games and moved within three games of first-place Cincinnati in the National League’s Central Division. The Cubs (55-53) are 2.5 games out of the final wildcard spot.
“We got a great team,” Swanson told media following Tuesday’s win. “We got a lot of great camaraderie. I feel like you can just see the work that we’ve put in not only on the field but off the field and what we expect out of one another. It’s been a fun experience.”
The 29-year-old Swanson, who was named to his second All-Star game earlier this year, is on quite a tear of late. In his last 15 games, Dansby is hitting .288 with seven home runs, 16 RBI and a .678 slugging percentage.
Overall this season, he’s hitting .265 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 51 RBI in 93 games. He missed 12 games with a heel injury.
Swanson played three seasons at Vanderbilt, winning the College World Series in 2014 and earning the Brooks Wallace Award given to the nation’s best college shortstop in 2015. The first overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Swanson was traded to Atlanta that same year and made his MLB debut in 2016. He helped the Braves win the World Series in 2021.
A Georgia native, Swanson won his first Gold Glove in 2022 and signed a seven-year deal worth a reported $177 million with Chicago during the offseason.