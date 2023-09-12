An anonymous Vanderbilt baseball alumnus and his alumna spouse have taken the lead in contributing money toward the ambitious renovations and enhancements planned for Hawkins Field.
The donors will match all qualifying gifts and pledges by other baseball alumni, up to $10 million, the school announced Tuesday. The aim is to challenge baseball alumni and other supporters to contribute to the cause.
Vanderbilt has grown into one of the nation’s top baseball powers since Tim Corbin took over in 2003.
Under Corbin, 22 Commodores players have been selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft. The most recent was outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr., picked by the Baltimore Orioles in July.
Ten former Vanderbilt players appeared on either MLB rosters or injured lists this year, tied for the most among Southeastern Conference schools.
The planned changes at Hawkins Field are in keeping with the Vandy United campaign, a $300 million initiative intended to support major facilities and operational enhancements at the school.
Some of the scheduled enhancements will include an increased seating capacity of more than 10 percent, a second grandstand level, multiple club spaces and multiple private suites.
“I’m tremendously grateful to these alumni for their generous lead gift,” Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee said in a release. “Vandy United and the Dare to Grow campaign are rooted in the idea that by coming together, we multiply our individual potential.
“Every season, Coach Corbin and the VandyBoys embody this simple truth in pursuit of excellence — such as this past season’s SEC Tournament championship. It’s only fitting that we begin our ambitious Hawkins Field initiative with Vanderbilt baseball alumni from across the years coming together to lead the way and build an even brighter future.”
Added Corbin: “Our alumni are responsible for building this program and creating not just great memories but a legacy of love. Every Vanderbilt baseball alumnus is always welcome at Hawkins Field because whether or not they played there, and whether or not they played for me, they shaped us. I’m tremendously grateful for this generous gift and to every former player who gives back to our program in any form. We’re a family that takes care of each other.”