In the three years Matt Hogan played for Vanderbilt’s baseball team, the Commodores twice advanced to the College World Series — in 2019 and 2021.
Unfortunately for Hogan, he didn’t make the cut for the travel squad either time.
That’s made this year just a little bit sweeter for Hogan, now an All-America outfielder and a vital part of an Oral Roberts team that advanced to this year’s CWS for the first time since 1978. The Golden Eagles, who open play Friday afternoon against TCU, became just the third No. 4 seed from a regional to reach the CWS since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1999.
“This year for me, I’m super amped to go there and see what it’s like,” Hogan told the Tulsa World.
An honorable mention All-American at Half Hallow Hills East High in New York, Hogan came to Vanderbilt with high hopes.
But in three years, Hogan was never able to earn much playing time for the Commodores. He came to the plate just 19 times during that stretch, mustering just two hits.
Only days after Vanderbilt qualified for the 2021 CWS, Hogan entered the transfer portal, though it was clear he’d made a positive impression on Commodores coach Tim Corbin.
“Beloved by his teammates,” Corbin had written in Hogan’s bio on the team’s website. “Would drop anything to help anyone at anytime. His personality and his approach to life make the environment very pleasing … His care level for what he is doing and his energy to do it is uncanny. Everyone roots for this guy.”
Hogan wound up at South Carolina in 2022, playing 39 games for the Gamecocks but totaling only seven hits in 51 at-bats.
He chose to transfer once again for the 2023 season, heading to Oral Roberts for his final year of college eligibility.
That’s when everything changed.
Hogan has put together a monster year for the Golden Eagles, as he leads the team with 18 home runs, 70 RBIs and 51 walks. He’s put up those power numbers while hitting .332 — second on the team — and stealing nine bases.
The 6-0, 200-pound Hogan has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs during Oral Roberts’ six-game run to the CWS.
He was earlier this week named to the third team All-American team by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
It’s already been quite a finish to a career that started with so many struggles at Vanderbilt and South Carolina.
As The Athletic noted, Hogan currently has as many hits in the 2023 postseason (nine) as he did in his first four seasons of college baseball combined.