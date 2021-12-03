Grayson Crawford’s college coaching resume is quite impressive.
Crawford has seen stops at Pensacola State College, Murray State, Louisiana-Monroe, Austin Peay and Lipscomb. In addition, he was twice the head coach of the Hoptown Hoppers of the Ohio Valley League — a summer league for college players in Central Tennessee, Western Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
Now, Crawford can say he has made it to the major leagues after accepting a pitching coach position with the New York Yankees organization on Monday, according to a report from Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.
“My wife probably said it best: It’s the New York Yankees,” Crawford told the Kentucky New Era.
“…The first call was kind of gauging interest. Then the second call was who am I and what do I believe in, what are my pitching philosophies and my strengths? They brought me down for a mini-camp, and the following day I had an offer. It was a pretty fast process, but luckily it worked out and now I’m able to work in professional baseball.”
Crawford spent the last two seasons with Lipscomb, serving as the Bisons pitching coach. In 2021, Lipscomb ranked fourth in the ASUN with 386 strikeouts and had three pitchers rank in the top 25 of the conference in ERA — Dylan Bierman (12th), Logan Van Treeck (22nd), and Max Habegger (25th).
The previous season, Habegger had the seventh-lowest ERA in the ASUN (1.80) and Tyler Guilfoil led the conference with six saves.
While he won’t head straight to New York, Crawford is expected to be a pitching coach for one of the Yankees’ lower-level minor league affiliates such as the Hudson Valley Renegades (High-A) or the Somerset Patriots (Double-A).
Crawford has no problem working his way up the ladder.
“I think my ultimate end goal is to be able to move into a coordinator position within a couple of years [and] then hopefully have an opportunity to coach at the major league level,” Crawford continued.
Before he joined Lipscomb, Crawford began as a volunteer assistant at Austin Peay before being promoted to interim pitching coach for the final 43 games of the 2019 season. He guided the Governors to a school record 556 strikeouts. APSU also held opposing batters to a .268 average.
Crawford also helped Murray State set single-season records in strikeouts (491) and saves (10) in 2017 when he was the Racers’ pitching coach and recruiting coordinator. That season, he coached Derrik Watson — a 25thround draft pick of the Colorado Rockies.
