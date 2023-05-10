Mookie Betts said he doesn’t believe in ghosts. But why take chances?
That’s why the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder, a Nashville native and Overton High alum, chose to stay in an Airbnb this week in Milwaukee instead of with his team at the historic Pfister Hotel.
It seems the 120-year-old Pfister carries with it a reputation, certainly among some pro athletes, of being haunted, reportedly by the ghost of its founder, Charles Pfister, who died in 1927.
In a 2013 story for ESPN The Magazine, some players said they heard phantom footsteps in their rooms and had radios mysteriously switch on. One player, current Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper, claimed he had clothes moved across his room at the hotel.
The 30-year-old Betts had stayed at Pfister before and hadn’t experienced any inexplicable phenomena.
“But I couldn't sleep,” Betts said, per the Orange County Register’s Bill Plunkett. “Every noise, I'd be like, ‘Is that something?’”
That’s why Betts opted for the Airbnb option this time around.
“It was a good excuse [not to stay there],” Betts said, per The Register. “You can tell me what happened after. I just don’t want to find out myself.”
Heading into Wednesday night’s series finale against the Brewers, Betts had gone two-for-eight in the first two contests, posting a double and a home run.
This season, Betts has played 35 games, posting a batting average of .254, along with seven home runs, 21 walks, 20 RBIs and one stolen base.