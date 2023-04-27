One of Major League Baseball’s most durable pitchers during his career, Robbie Ray will miss the rest of the 2023 season because of a left elbow injury, the Seattle Mariners announced Wednesday.
A Brentwood High grad who won the 2021 American League Cy Young Award, Ray suffered the injury in his 2023 season debut March 31, when he got off to a struggling start against the Cleveland Guardians.
Ray was initially placed on the 15-day injured list and was optimistic about returning, but further evaluation determined the left-hander would need flexor tendon surgery that would bring an end to his season.
“The actual area that he damaged, that [has] been kind of repaired,” Mariners manager Scott Servais told media. “That [area] had looked cleaned up. That was fine. But he got some new images, and then he was still having some pain down in the elbow area. So, they took some more images and that's what they found.”
The 31-year-old Ray was entering the second season of a five-year, $115 million contract he signed in December 2021.
A workhorse pitcher for the better part of his 10-year career, Ray had made at least 28 starts in five seasons since 2016. He’d pitched at least 174.1 innings in three of his previous four seasons.
In his Cy Young season with Toronto, Ray posted a 13-7 record and 2.84 ERA, striking out 248 and walking 52 in 32 starts and 193.1 innings. He followed that with another good season for Seattle in 2022, going 12-12 with a 3.71 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 189 innings.
But his 2023 season is over after just 91 pitches and 3.1 innings.
“He's down,” Servais said of Ray. “He loves being a part of what we're doing here and he's a big part of what we're doing. But you won't see him again for 2023. That's a downer.”
Selected in the 12th round of the 2010 MLB Draft by Washington, Ray was traded to Detroit in December 2013 in exchange for starting pitcher Doug Fister. He spent one year in Detroit before being shipped to Arizona as part of a three-team trade that sent shortstop Didi Gregorius to the New York Yankees and pitcher Shane Greene to the Tigers.
Ray played for the Diamondbacks from 2015 through 2020 when he was traded to Toronto for pitcher Travis Bergen.
At Brentwood, Ray went 7-1 with a 0.50 ERA and 95 strikeouts during his senior year. He had three no-hitters and a perfect game against Centennial High School. Ray also played youth baseball with 2018 AL MVP and former Overton High School star Mookie Betts.