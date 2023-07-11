Jared Dickey

Jared Dickey

Four players from the University of Tennessee, one from Vanderbilt and one from Lipscomb were among those selected Tuesday on the third and final day of the Major League Baseball Draft.

The third day featured rounds 11 through 20.

Vols pitchers Jared Dickey (Mt. Juliet), Zach Joyce (Knoxville), Jake Fitzgibbons (Mt. Juliet) and Bryce Jenkins (Knoxville) were drafted, as was Vanderbilt pitcher Grayson Moore and Lipscomb shortstop Caleb Ketchup.

Moore was the seventh Vanderbilt player chosen in the draft, which tied for third-most among Southeastern Conference schools.

Tennessee had eight players picked in the draft, tied for second-most in school history behind the Vols’ 10-man draft class of 2022. The eight-player total was second-highest in the SEC, trailing only LSU with 13.

Here’s an unofficial list of players chosen from Tennessee colleges on Tuesday:

11th ROUND

Player                   Position       School             Team drafted by   Overall pick

Jared Dickey            OF          Tennessee            Kansas City               319

13th ROUND

Player                   Position       School             Team drafted by   Overall pick

Caleb Hobson         OF           UT-Martin            Colorado                   382

14th ROUND

Player                   Position       School              Team drafted by   Overall pick

Hunter Mann           P            Tennessee Tech     Colorado                 412     

Zach Joyce                P            Tennessee              L.A. Angels              414

Jake Fitzgibbons      P             Tennessee             Arizona                    415

Grayson Moore       P             Vanderbilt            Chicago Cubs           416

15th ROUND

Player                  Position       School                Team drafted by   Overall pick

Caleb Ketchup        SS              Lipscomb              L.A. Angels               444   

16th ROUND

Player                  Position       School                Team drafted by   Overall pick

Austin Emener        P               ETSU                        Colorado                 472

17th ROUND

Player                  Position       School                Team drafted by   Overall pick

Bryce Jenkins          P                Tennessee                N.Y. Mets              516

18th ROUND

Player                   Position       School                Team drafted by   Overall pick

Dalton Kendrick      P               Memphis                 L.A. Angels                534

 