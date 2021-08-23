Josef Newgarden led 138 of 260 laps of Saturday night’s Bommarito 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway — including the last 57 — to grab his third win in six tries at the track and work himself into a strong position to contend for what would be his third IndyCar Series championship in five years.
Newgarden, who was born in Hendersonville and now lives in Nashville, survived a chaotic first third of the race and eventually held off Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP by about half a second to take the checkered flag at the 1.25-mile oval near downtown St. Louis.
The Team Penske driver’s win moved him to third in the title chase; he now trails new leader O’Ward by 22 points after starting the race down 55 points to previous leader Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing. (A race win delivers a driver 50 points, 20th pays 10 points.)
“Thank you Team Penske for a super fast race car tonight, awesome and a strong strategy,” Newgarden tweeted after the race. “Put it all together … We’re in the hunt!”
Newgarden’s good night was made better by a Lap 65 three-car crash in which Rinus VeeKay took out Palou and his teammate Scott Dixon, who dropped to fourth in the championship chase. The win was his second of 2021 and the 20th of his IndyCar career, which moves him to 22nd on the all-time U.S. open-wheel racing list.
IndyCar’s next race is Sept. 12 at Portland International Raceway. After that, the series finishes its season at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and on the streets of Long Beach.
