Nashville Superspeedway officials are proving to have learned from their mistakes.
Although last year’s NASCAR tripleheader racing weekend — headlined by the Ally 400 — was considered a success by most, the foremost grievance of an otherwise flawless weekend was the seeming standstill traffic jam that delayed the start of the race by 10 minutes as the sellout crowd of 38,000 struggled to make their way inside.
This year, track officials have added extra measures to help improve traffic flow and minimize travel times, including the addition of 2,600 parking spaces along McCrary Road — the main access road to the Superspeedway.
The Superspeedway is also eliminating parking charges at the track, adding more message boards with instructions on where to park and adding more officials at key intersections to direct traffic.
“Hosting world-class events is always a learning experience, especially for a facility that was dormant for almost a decade,” Nashville Superspeedway President Erik Moses said. “In preparing for our second annual NASCAR Cup Series weekend, we appreciate the efforts of all local, county and state public safety officials to assist us in our traffic plans.”
Officials are also encouraging the use of rideshare services like Uber and Lyft, which will drop off guests at the intersection of Sterling Marlin Drive and Nashville Superspeedway Boulevard.
East and Westbound ramps of Interstate 840 to State Route 452 will also be closed off for an hour following the race to limit inbound traffic, and infield traffic will be held for at least one hour post-race to allow pedestrians to exit the grandstands.
NASCAR’s tripleheader weekend begins on Friday with the Rackley Roofing 200 Camping World Truck Series race at 7 p.m. CST, followed by the Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST and the Ally 400 on Sunday at 4 p.m. CST.
