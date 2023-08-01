IndyCar driver Scott Dixon hasn’t recorded a race win yet this season.
Don’t bet against that changing this weekend, however, at the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville.
The 43-year-old Dixon, a member of the Chip Ganassi Racing team, loves to race in Music City, where he captured first place in 2022 and second place in 2021.
Dixon will already be celebrating one milestone this weekend, as he is scheduled to make his 318th straight race start, which would match Tony Kanaan’s all-time IndyCar record. His streak dates back 19 years, to when Dixon was a 24-year-old driver racing at Michigan.
He claimed last year’s Music City Grand Prix victory in come-from-behind fashion, as Dixon started the race in 14th place, dropped to 23rd after getting hit and stopping for repairs, then took the lead for the final 15 laps.
Dixon actually finished first last year at both the pit-stop competition and the 80-lap street race.
Might a second straight win in Nashville be in the works? Dixon has finished among the top eight in 16 of his last 17 street-course races, winning three.
“Nashville has become one of the most wanted to go to races of the year,” Dixon said. “There is a great atmosphere with downtown racing, especially with the link to this fun city and how the promoters have gotten so involved with Nashville.
“As a driver, it's a fun track, but a very tough track that is quite technical. Then, getting into the race, it's even more demanding with the heat and humidity, but also trying to keep the car off the walls. It's very bumpy with high speeds and lots of G's coming off the bridge. There's plenty of unpredictability.”
The Chip Ganassi Racing team has had a lot of success in the first two Nashville IndyCar races.
In addition to Dixon winning in 2022, teammate Alex Palou finished in third place. In 2021, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson finished first and Dixon was second.
Heading into this weekend’s race, Palou leads the IndyCar series standings with 477 points, followed by Hendersonville’s Josef Newgarden (397), Dixon and Ericsson (330).
Ericsson actually went airborne in the fourth lap of the 2021 race, but still managed to win.
“I’m excited for Nashville, where I have good memories having won the race two years ago in the first-ever Music City Grand Prix,” Ericsson said. “It is one of the highlights of my career so far. For us, going back to a street course is exciting. We know we have a very strong package on street courses, and I feel very comfortable in those races myself.”