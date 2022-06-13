Josef Newgarden’s third win of the IndyCar season netted him an extra $1 million.
The Hendersonville native won the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America on Sunday and in the process became the first driver to win on an oval (Xpel 375), a street circuit (Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach) and a road course this season, earning the PeopleReady Forces For Good Challenge $1 million prize with $500,000 going to Newgarden’s team, Team Penske, and the other $500,000 going to charity.
Newgarden’s charities of choice — Wags and Walks in Nashville, and SeriousFun Children’s Network — each received $250,000 donations.
“To finally get it done and most importantly to give that money to charity, half of that money is going to charity,” Newgarden said, via IndyCar.com. “I hope they’re happy about it. That’s a lot of money coming their way.”
Two cautions in the final 10 laps made Newgarden, who edged Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson by 3.37 seconds, sweat it out a bit. He pulled away from the pack after the second restart following Helio Castroneves’ spin out moments after the first restart.
Ericsson’s second-place finish, his fourth straight top-10 finish, pushed him back into first place in the IndyCar standings — 27 points ahead of Will Power, who sits in second, and 32 points ahead of Newgarden, who’s in third.
Nearly halfway through the IndyCar season and Newgarden is the lone driver with multiple wins.
“You’ve got to be on your toes at all times (in this series),” Newgarden continued. “You can go in with a plan, but you probably have to change your plan 90 percent of the time once the race starts to unfold. To be able to hit all these disciplines with this team, for me it’s the best series in the world.”
There are nine more races left in the IndyCar season, highlighted by the Music City Grand Prix on Aug. 7 in Nashville. Ericsson won the inaugural event last year while Newgarden finished 10th.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
